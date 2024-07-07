Insider Says Maple Leafs $65 Million Forward Is ‘Likely’ to Return

NHL insider Chris Johnston expects Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner to be back with the team for the 2024-25 NHL season.

Marner has been the subject of trade rumors since Toronto was eliminated in the playoffs as he’s entering the final year of the seven-year $65.4 million deal he signed in 2019. Although Marner has been mocked in plenty of trades, no deal has been made and Johnston expects him to remain with Toronto.

“I’d just say, Mitch Marner is more likely than not to return to the team. We’ll see how things develop now that time goes along. I think they are comfortable with Mitch Marner returning if that is how things turn out, if there isn’t enough interest, or if a trade that kind of even makes sense,” Johnston said on The Chris Johnston Show.

As Johnston says, Toronto is comfortable with Marner returning for the 2024-25 NHL season and playing out the final year of his contract, despite all the trade rumors.

Marner recorded 26 goals and 59 assists for 85 points in 69 regular season games last year with Toronto.

New Maple Leafs Coach Wants to Coach Marner

Toronto hired Stanley Cup-winning head coach Craig Berube to replace Sheldon Keefe.

Speaking on June 29 after the NHL draft, Berube told reporters that he was excited for the chance to coach Marner.

“He’s a character guy, a great person and obviously a great player,” Berube told the media. “I’m looking forward to coaching him.”

Marner is one of the most skilled players in the NHL, but many analysts thought the Maple Leafs would look to trade him as the core group of players hasn’t worked.

Since Marner became a full-time player with Toronto in 2016, the Maple Leafs have won just one playoff series in eight years. In his playoff career, Marner has skated in 57 games recording 11 goals and 39 assists for 50 points.

Along with wanting to coach Marner, Berube said he spoke to all the Maple Leafs players by zoom, phone call or in person.

“It’s basically just being yourself. Talking to them about what type of coach I am, what they can expect from me, what I expect from them. Getting to know them and their personalities, talking to them about what went on in the past,” Berube added. “It’s not all hockey, it’s getting to know their lives, their families and things like that. Try to get a feel for everything.”

Berube was given a four-year deal to be the head coach of the Maple Leafs.

Marner Wants to Remain in Toronto

Marner is from Toronto and was drafted fourth overall in the 2015 NHL draft by his hometown Maple Leafs.

With Marner entering the final year of his deal, the skilled winger has made it clear he wants to remain in Toronto.

“I mean, that would be a goal. I’ve expressed my love for this place, this city. Obviously, I’ve grown up here,” Marner said to the media on May 6. “We’ll start thinking about that now and try to figure something out.”

Marner has skated in 576 career games, all with Toronto, and has recorded 194 goals and 445 assists for 639 points.