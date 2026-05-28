Maple Leafs Monitoring Jared Bednar Situation

John Chayka and the Toronto Maple Leafs need to find a new coach this summer after letting go of former bench boss Craig Berube upon conclusion of a letdown 2025-2026 campaign.

There are plenty of viable options available for Chayka and the Toronto front office to consider over the offseason. Some notable names that have been connected to the potential gig by various insiders include Bruce Cassidy, Jay Woodcroft, Peter Laviolette, Derek Lalonde and David Carle.

There could be another unexpected candidate on the table that the Maple Leafs should have on their radar if he becomes available. That is the Colorado Avalanche‘s Jared Bednar.

Jared Bednar Could be Available for Toronto

Bednar has been one of the most successful coaches in the NHL since he broke on to the scene with the Avalanche in 2016. He is the second longest tenured coach in the league to his respective Colorado team. Only the Tampa Bay Lightning‘s Jon Cooper has been with his group longer, having served as Tampa coach since 2013.

Heading into the playoffs, it would have been unthinkable for Colorado to contemplate moving from Bednar. After all, he had just helped backstop the club to the Presidents trophy with the best record in the NHL during the regular season. However, after the Avalanche’s dismal western conference finals performance against the Vegas Golden Knights; the Colorado brass may think about making a change behind the bench.

If Bednar were to become available, he would be a coveted piece throughout the league. The Maple Leafs would be one of those teams interested in his services. Via insider David Pagnotta on Morning Cuppa Hockey, Toronto is monitoring the Bednar situation in Colorado very closely. The Edmonton Oilers are another team to watch that could be in play here as they too have a coaching vacancy to fill.

Bednar Checks the Boxes of What Toronto Needs

The Maple Leafs are a team that needs sound leadership at the helm that can steer this squad in the right direction. This is a franchise that has struggled in modern times down the postseason stretch. Bednar could be the guy that gets them over the hump with his experience.

Bednar has that playoff winning pedigree, having made the postseason nine straight seasons with the Avalanche. That time period includes a Stanley Cup victory in 2022. Recent times have been trickier in Colorado as the team has suffered some earlier than expected playoff exits and has not been able to replicate that 2022 championship form. This could be a deciding factor if the Avalanche opt to move on from Bednar.

Toronto should pounce on the opportunity if Bednar is in play. Chayka and his staff need to hit a home run with this coaching hire. There is much to play for in Toronto with the prospect of Gavin McKenna joining the fold next season. A playoff return should be a realistic objective as this group looks to bounce back with what will be a new look organization moving forward.