Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring $4.2 Million Forward From Flyers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have yet to make an addition to their forward group but one trade pitch has the team acquiring Philadelphia Flyers forward Morgan Frost.

Toronto has questions for their forward group, and one of the biggest is Nick Robertson who is an RFA and has asked for a trade. With that, the website PuckPedia has a new tool called PuckGM that lets users create their own trades, and one user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs deal Robertson and another play for Frost.

Maple Leafs get:

Flyers get:

Nick Robertson

Calle Jarnkrok

On paper, the proposed deal does make sense as Frost and Jarnkrok are both set to make $2.1 million per season, so the salary works. Toronto would get a young forward in Frost who would get to play for his hometown team while getting off of Jarnkrok’s contract and dealing Robertson who doesn’t want to be in Toronto.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, gets to take a shot on Robertson who has had success in limited playing time. The Flyers also move 2017 first-round pick in Frost who has had an inconsistent career so far.

Frost is entering the second year of his two-year $4.2 million deal. Last season, the forward skated in 71 games recording 13 goals and 28 assists for 41 points.

Jarnkrok, meanwhile, recorded 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points in 52 games. Robertson added 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 56 games.

Frost Mentioned as Trade Candidate

Frost was a healthy scratch at times last season, as Flyers head coach John Tortorella didn’t seem to see eye-to-eye with the former first-round pick.

Back in June, NHL insider Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff put Frost on his trade bait board as a potential trade candidate this offseason.

“After a rocky year that saw Frost sit as a healthy scratch for a chunk of time, it sure ended well. Frost closed the campaign with 30 points in 44 games in the 2024 calendar year. One thing that doesn’t appear to be changing: John Tortorella as Flyers coach. While some pushback from Frost seemed to do him well in Tortorella’s books, it’s not entirely clear whether they’ll ever see eye-to-eye,” Seravalli wrote.

“Or if Frost’s style of game will mesh with what Tortorella is looking for on a nightly basis. The Flyers see plenty of upside on Frost and wouldn’t hesitate to keep him. They’re also interested in anything creative thrown their way, so they’d be open to moving Frost in the right deal. But there hasn’t been much action on that front yet,” Seravalli added.

Frost has skated in 229 NHL games recording 39 goals and 71 assists for 110 points.

Maple Leafs GM Views Robertson as an Important Player

Robertson was drafted 53rd overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2019 NHL draft.

However, Robertson hasn’t been given a big role in Toronto and at times is a scratch. With that, the forward has requested a trade, but Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving says Robertson will be an important player for Toronto this season.

“I have certainly known that there was some frustration with Nick, but we look at Nick as an excellent player,” Treliving said on July 1. “There is a great opportunity for Nick here. We need him to be a good player for us. I am not going to get into any speculation or public back-and-forth. We will just leave it at that and continue to move forward.”

However, Robertson has still yet to sign a new contract, and whether or not he will is uncertain.