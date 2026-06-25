Morgan Rielly Linked to Anaheim Ducks

Veteran Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly has been linked to the Anaheim Ducks as a potential trade partner.

It’s no secret that the Maple Leafs are likely going to trade Rielly, the 13-year career Maple Leafs defender, this summer. To that end, Rielly recently gave the team a list of four Western Conference teams that he would waive his no movement clause to go to. It’s believed that the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks are among those teams, and one NHL insider really likes the fit in Anaheim.

Pierre LeBrun Links Morgan Rielly to Anaheim Ducks

Speaking on TSN’s SportsCentre, veteran NHL insider Pierre LeBrun linked Rielly to the Ducks, explaining why the fit between both parties makes so much sense.

“In terms of Morgan Rielly, as (TSN colleague Darren Dreger) noted, the teams are all out west that he’s willing to go to. I think San Jose and Anaheim are among those teams. I like the fit in both those cases, by the way, in terms of his experience in San Jose,” LeBrun said.

“And Anaheim, jeez, we know John Carlson’s going to market. They gave up a first-round pick for John Carlson at the deadline. They’re losing him for nothing, unless they do a sign-and-trade with John Carlson. Jacob Trouba hasn’t been re-signed yet. He might go to market. Radko Gudas hasn’t been re-signed yet. So the Ducks have some holes, potentially, on defense there, that’s why I don’t mind the fit there either. But we’ll see. And again, eventually, if Morgan Rielly isn’t moved in the next week or two, does he expand his list to help John Chayka and the Maple Leafs find a new home? So, developing situations for sure.”

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Morgan Rielly Makes a Lot of Sense in Anaheim

As LeBrun noted, Rielly makes a ton of sense in Anaheim since the team may lose three of its top-six defenders this summer with the veteran trio of Carlson, Trouba, and Ducks captain Gudas all set to hit free agency.

In terms of cap space, Anaheim is a perfect fit for Rielly because they can take on his contract no problem, which carries a cap hit of $7.75 million for the next four seasons. The Ducks are currently sitting on nearly $40 million in cap space this summer, so Rielly’s cap hit wouldn’t even put a dent into the Ducks’ cap. The Maple Leafs might also retain a bit of Rielly’s salary to get a move done, making this fit even more obvious.

In return for Rielly, the Ducks would likely send the Maple Leafs a mid-round draft pick to complete the trade. The Maple Leafs have also been linked to Gudas, so perhaps he could be sign-and-traded as part of this deal, too.

All in all, it feels like Rielly is going to be traded from Toronto in the very near future, ending his 13-year tenure with the only NHL team that he’s ever known and played for. He’s been a good soldier for Toronto over the years, but both sides know it’s time he moved on.