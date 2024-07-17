Analyst Gives Surprising Answer to Most Important Player to the Maple Leafs

NHL analyst Jeremy Franks of Editor in Leaf of FanSided gave a surprising answer to who is the most important player for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs have been active in free agency bolstering their defense and adding Anthony Stolarz to form a tandem with Joseph Woll. Although Toronto didn’t make any moves to the forward group, the Maple Leafs still have Auston Matthews who is one of the best players in the NHL.

However, Franks doesn’t think Matthews is the most important player to the Maple Leafs. Instead, he believes it is Woll who will decide how well Toronto does in the 2024-25 season and playoffs.

Before getting hurt at the end of Game 6, Woll was the reason why Toronto was even able to force a Game 7. In the playoffs, he had a 0.86 goals-against average and a .964 save percentage.

Woll was the best player on the ice when he was in the net for Toronto during the playoffs, so Franks does make a good point that if he can keep that up over the entire season, he would be the Maple Leafs’ most important player.

Analyst Wonders if Woll Can Stay Healthy

The one knock on Woll throughout his college and pro career is his injury history.

Woll has never played more than 32 games in a season since turning pro, and the most games he played in one year including playoffs in the NHL is 28, which is about a third of a season.

Despite all that, the 26-year-old American is projected to be Toronto’s starting goalie and the hope is he can start 40-50 games this season. If he does that, Franks thinks the Maple Leafs could contend for the best record in the Eastern Confernece, but he does have his concerns on if Woll can stay healthy.

“Woll playing 45-50 games during the season and maintaining his health could see the Leafs challenge the top teams in the Eastern Conference. It’s a big step, but Treliving and the team recognize his importance. It’s a lot to ask of a young player finding his way, but Joseph Woll is the Toronto Maple Leafs most important player to the team’s success,” Franks added.

Last season, Woll was 12-11-1 with a 2.94 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Maple Leafs GM Focused on Figuring Out Woll’s Injury Problems

After Toronto was eliminated from the playoffs, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving made it clear that the organization would look into Woll’s injury history.

Woll wasn’t available in the pivotal Game 7 due to an injury, and Treliving said the injury history is a concern and is something they need to get to the bottom of.

Play

“As far as our goaltending, I’ve got faith in Joe. Now, like everybody else, there are questions. The biggest question with Joe is he’s gotten injured a lot. We have to dig into that. Sometimes that happens, sometimes bad luck happens. Is there a training issue that we have to deal with? Do we need to change something in his off-ice routine? All those things are what we have to dig into,” Treliving said to the media on May 10.

Despite the injury history, Toronto gave Woll a three-year $10.98 million extension.