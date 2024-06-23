Mock Trade Has Maple Leafs Re-Acquiring Nazem Kadri in 3-Player Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be active in the offseason, especially on the trade front, and Sportsnet radio host Sam McKee shared a mock deal with the Calgary Flames that would bring back Nazem Kadri.

The Maple Leafs have been the subject of trade rumors since they were eliminated as Mitch Marner and John Tavares have both been mentioned as possible players that could be traded.

On June 20 while co-hosting Real Kyper & Bourne on Sportsnet, McKee shared a mock trade between the Maple Leafs and Flames.

“Mitch Marner for Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri,” McKee said. “A guy that is familiar with this market, he is beloved here, who everyone says is the one that got away, a really good playoff performer, heart and soul kind of guy. Loved being a Leaf, didn’t want to leave and you get a right shot defensemen finally to pair with (Morgan Reilly).”

Kadri was drafted by the Maple Leafs with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 draft. He spent parts of 10 years with Toronto before being traded to the Colorado Avalanche.

This past season with Calgary, Kadri recorded 29 goals and 46 assists for 75 points in 82 games. However, the knock on Kadri is his contract as the 33-year-old has five years left on his deal that pays him $7 million per season.

Andersson, meanwhile, is 27 years old and recorded 9 goals and 30 assists for 39 points in 78 games last season. He has two years left on the six-year $27.3 million deal he signed with Calgary in 2020.

Co-Host Doesn’t Like Trade for Toronto

After McKee pitched the trade, his co-host Justin Bourne wasn’t a fan of it for the Maple Leafs.

Instead, he says he would rather do it without Kadri and make it a one-for-one with Marner and Andersson. He believes Kadri isn’t needed and instead, the Maple Leafs could use the additional cap space better.

“I’m going to say something that may shock you. I would do this trade without Kadri. Not because I love Andersson that much, Andersson makes $4.5 million for the next two years, he’s a 27-year-old thumper on a good deal who can get points, really like Andersson. And then you have $7 million in cap space to play with,” Bourne said.

“To me, cap space is such an asset today that rather than locking in Kadri, who I don’t know, he’s 33, six years left he is 33, I don’t want to see a great player be not great here, who has had a great legacy with the Leafs,” Bourne added.

The Maple Leafs are set to enter the offseason with $18.8 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly.

Kadri’s Time With The Maple Leafs

Kadri made his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs on February 8, 2010, but didn’t become a full-time player until the following season.

Kadri became a fan favorite in Toronto due to his physical play. However, that did result in the forward being suspended in back-to-back playoff series in 2018 and 2019 which ultimately played a key role in him being traded.

The London, Ont., native was traded to the Avalanche on July 1, 2019 for Tyson Barrie and Alexander Kerfoot. Kadri helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup in 2022, and after winning the Cup, he signed with Calgary in free agency.

Kadri finished his career with the Maple Leafs with 161 goals and 196 assists for 357 points in 561 games.