Former NHL GM Would ‘Do Everything in my Power’ to Trade $77 Million Maple Leafs Forward

Doug MacLean a former NHL general manager says he would do everything in his power to find a trade for Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares.

Tavares is entering the final year of the seven-year $77 million he signed with the Maple Leafs on July 1, 2018. Although Tavares has a full no-movement clause, he has been the subject of trade rumors this summer.

The Maple Leafs are expected to make changes to their core group, and MacLean believes Toronto general manager Brad Treliving needs to find a way to get Tavares to waive his NMC so he can be traded.

“I’ll tell you what I would do. I would do everything in my power to get John Tavares out of there. That’s what I’d be doing,” MacLean said on Real Kyper & Bourne.

Although Tavares has a full NMC, MacLean thinks you can have a conversation with the player to get them to waive it if they feel they aren’t wanted.

“I didn’t say push him out. I’d say try to work with him to make this a really good situation where we can put you somewhere that’s gonna give you a chance to win a Cup, or prolong your career or something. Is there some way to talk to him? But, when guys aren’t wanted, not that John Tavares isn’t wanted, it just doesn’t fit, it doesn’t fit right now,” MacLean added.

MacLean served as the inaugural general manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets on general manager on February 11, 1998. He was fired at the conclusion of the 2006-07 season, as the Blue Jackets never had a winning record in the six seasons, as Columbus went 172–258–62 under MacLean’s tenure.

Tavares recorded 29 goals and 36 assists for 65 points in the regular season while adding 1 goal and 1 assist in seven playoff games.

Tavares Wants to Remain in Toronto

Although MacLean believes Treliving and the Maple Leafs front office should try and trade Tavares, the captain has no intent to waive his NMC.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that Tavares has no plans to waive his NMC, as he wants to finish out his contract with the Maple Leafs.

“Speaking of the Leafs, there’s been no conversation between them and John Tavares’ camp, led by agent Pat Brisson. But either way, should the Leafs ever ask, Tavares — a 2025 UFA with a full no-move clause — doesn’t want to waive to go anywhere,” LeBrun wrote in his article on The Athletic.

What LeBrun reported also back what Tavares said at the Maple Leafs year-end media availability.

“I love playing here. It’s a remarkable place to play,” Tavares said, via Sportsnet. “And when I committed here six years ago, obviously I saw a tremendous amount of talent and an amazing hockey market and organization that’s fully committed to winning and doing whatever it can — and I still feel that way.

“Whether it’s (facing) defensive teams, physical teams, whatever’s required, I think we’ve certainly shown a lot of growth in those areas. Obviously, we still got to overcome some of the hurdles to get the job done — and that’s on us and on myself. But I think we’re right there,” Tavares added.

Maple Leafs Entering Key Offseason

The Maple Leafs are entering a pivotal offseason as Toronto’s front office said everything is on the table.

The Maple Leafs were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Boston Bruins.

Following Toronto being eliminated, Maple Leafs fans called for Mitch Marner and Tavares to be among those traded. But, whether or not that will happen is to be seen.