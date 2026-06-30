NHL Insider Sets Over/Under at 2.5 on Maple Leafs Moves July 1

NHL insider David Pagnotta said he would set the over/under at 2.5 for how many moves the Toronto Maple Leafs will make on July 1.

Maple Leafs GM John Chayka promised that the club’s front office, including senior advisor Mats Sundin, will be “aggressive” in free agency and in trade talks on July 1, and Pagnotta confirmed as much, saying the team has several irons in the fire with the market opening up on Canada Day.

David Pagnotta Expects Maple Leafs to Make Several Moves on July 1

Speaking on the “Leafs Morning Take” podcast, Pagnotta set the O/U at 2.5 for how many moves the Maple Leafs will make on July 1 between free agent signings and trades.

“Almost $21 million in cap space and then whatever happens with (Morgan) Rielly and his $7.5 million. So there’s a lot of flexibility here, no question,” Pagnotta said.

“I would go 2.5 if I’m going to set the mark if you want to go over or under on one of those. I might even hit the over, but I’m also incorporating trade activity as part of it. That’s what I’m curious about tomorrow. As the free agents start to dwindle down around 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., where do teams pivot, how do teams pivot? That’s what this process has been like for teams like Toronto that are so active. If we lose out on this guy, where do we go to replace him, or where do we go to get that caliber of player? I think that’s what they’ve been doing for the last seven, eight days here, is that they’ve got their list. If we need a fourth-line right winger, here are our five options. We have one free agent, and we have four trade options, and the same with the rest of the roster and whatnot.

“So, roster turnover for tomorrow, I’d set the over/under at 2.5 for the day itself, but I don’t think it’d be inclusive with the free agent market since they’ve been so active on the trade market.”

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Potential Targets for Maple Leafs

Pagnotta also suggested several names that the Maple Leafs could potentially be pursuing once free agency officially opens up at noon on July 1.

Of course, Pagnotta mentioned Sergei Bobrovsky in net as a potential FA signing and Zach Werenski on defense as a potential trade target, two names that have already been heavily linked to the team.

But up front, Pagnotta listed three more names that Toronto could pursue.

“For guys up front, you’re looking at Boone Jenner, you’re looking at Mason Marchment, you’re looking at Eeli Tolvanen as potential fits for the group,” Pagnotta said.

Pagnotta also mentioned that Toronto could be interested in 37-year-old hockey legend Patrick Kane, as well, for the wing.

“You would take a flier on him. I think they would. It just depends on what are the dollars,” Pagnotta said.

It’s going to be a very interesting next 24 hours for Maple Leafs fans everywhere as Chayka looks to use his cap space and improve this team after missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade this past season.