Former Exec: Zach Werenski Answers Auston Matthews Question

Former NHL executive Michael Futa believes that getting Zach Werenski would answer the Auston Matthews question for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Werenski, the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenseman, has requested a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he has spent the first decade of his pro hockey career. The Blue Jackets have not made the playoffs for six straight seasons, and Werenski wants out.

One team that has been connected to him is the Maple Leafs, who truly need a No. 1 defenseman. With Matthews only having two years left on his contract, Maple Leafs GM John Chayka is said to be going all-in this offseason as the team tries to make a deep playoff run and win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1967. If they acquired Matthews, it would truly help them reach that goal.

Michael Futa Says Zach Werenski Answers the Auston Matthews Question

Speaking on “The JD Bunkis Podcast,” Futa — the former Los Angeles Kings executive-turned-radio host — believes that if the Maple Leafs acquire Werenski, it would answer any questions about Matthews’ future in Toronto.

“That to me is why (you trade for Werenski). You’ve made it quite clear that these two years of Auston Matthews, if you bring in Werenski, I think the Matthews question is answered. He’s going to stay,” Futa said.

“Then you have some choices to make, with where (William) Nylander’s at, if (Matthew) Knies is still in the picture, where they’re at. I just think the Werenski thing, anybody in their right mind would be crazy not to just be jumping for hoops. It’s the same thing when (Quinn) Hughes came up. They just don’t come up. With (Cale) Makar, that’s why they say they’re going to open the tank in Colorado. Those guys (No. 1 defenseman) just don’t become available.”

Maple Leafs Would Have to Give Up a Lot for Zach Werenski

If the Maple Leafs do want to get Werenski, they would have to give up a lot in a trade.

Any deal for Werenski would start with Knies, the 23-year-old Maple Leafs power forward who has five more years left on his contract at $7.75 million. He’s well worth that money, and that’s why the Maple Leafs are said to be putting such a huge price on Knies in any potential trade, as other teams have inquired about picking him up this offseason.

On top of Knies, the Maple Leafs would have to sweeten the deal by dealing one or two of their top prospects, Ben Danford and/or Easton Cowan. The team also has Colorado’s protected first-round pick in 2027 that they could trade in any deal, too.

The Maple Leafs have the pieces necessary to get Werenski in a trade. The question is, would they do it? If it’s what keeps Matthews happy and keeps him in Toronto long-term, then it’s a no-brainer. If the Blue Jackets can come to a deal with Toronto that works for both teams, then Werenski could be the missing piece that puts Toronto over the top next season.