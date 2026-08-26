NHL Tickets Could Be a Trap: What to Watch For

Nowadays, NHL tickets are one of the toughest things to get. For fans like those of the Toronto Maple Leafs, seeing live games is not only expensive, but it can also become a complex endeavor.

And that situation has led to the rise of scams or fraud.

But that doesn’t have to be the case. Savvy fans can get their hands on hard-to-come-by NHL tickets, while remaining safe from potential scams and fraud.

As Peter Savovsky, COO of trust-first ticket marketplace Ticombo, told Heavy, there are proactive steps fans can take to remain safe from potential scams.

Let’s take a look.

Spotting Fake Links and Bogus NHL Tickets

One of the most common ways less-than-reputable individuals get away with selling bogus NHL tickets is by leveraging technology. Savovsky notes that mobile phones are especially the ideal spot where fraudsters make their living.

“Modern ticket fraud no longer looks like fake paper tickets; it happens right on a fan’s smartphone. Scammers build landing pages that mirror official team or established ticketing sites down to the logo and font, then send a link claiming your mobile transfer is ready. The key to verifying an authentic mobile transfer is to never trust a link sent directly through a private message or unverified email.”

The best way to stay safe when purchasing NHL tickets is to avoid entering payment details, while particularly steering clear of unknown apps or private messages.

Savovsky warns that the best way to remain safe is by using verified apps and trusted marketplaces.

Beware of Social Media Scams

One of the most common ways fake NHL tickets make the rounds is through social media. In particular, scammers leverage emotional pressure to get folks to make hasty decisions without verifying beforehand.

“High-demand NHL games create a sense of urgency, and scammers leverage that emotional pressure. The biggest red flag in private sales, especially on social media, is a seller insisting on non-protected peer-to-peer payment apps or wire transfers. These methods are designed for sending money between trusted friends, not commercial transactions. Once the money is sent, there is very limited recourse or fraud protection.”

In short, Savovsky cautions fans to keep these pointers in mind when considering NHL tickets on social media:

Tickets significantly below market value

Refusing to verify row and seat details compared to arena seat mps

Relying on sob stories about need to sell immediately due to an emergency

These pointers may seem basic, but it can be easy to get caught in the excitement of landing hard-to-get NHL tickets.

Keep Essential Safeguards in Mind When Buying NHL Tickets

Purchasing NHL tickets confidently ultimately comes down to marketplaces and apps that fans can trust. There are several out there. But when an unknown source fails to offer any basic guarantees, it’s better to move on.

That’s why Savovsky highlighted one example of how Ticombo helps earn fans’ trust.

“Protection requires holding seller payouts securely until after the event is successfully attended. Under the Ticombo Guarantee, for instance, buyers are fully protected with a 100% refund, or up to 150% for specially marked ‘Ticombo Choice’ listings, or replacement tickets, if tickets are late, invalid, wrong, or canceled. For added flexibility, buyers can also opt for TixProtect buy-back options (ranging from 50% to 100% protection) up to 48 hours before the event.”

If sellers fail to offer any sort of guarantee or security for NHL tickets, it might be best to think twice before shelling out hard-earned dollars.

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Some Fanbases Are Particularly Vulnerable

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are not the only ones with a target on their backs. Regional scams and specific fanbases, particularly of teams with a major following, can be the target of scammers selling NHL tickets.

Savovsky drilled down on this point by stating the following:

“While ticket fraud affects fans in every market, high-stakes games and regional fanbases regularly draw public consumer protection alerts. For example, during high-demand runs, such as the Carolina Hurricanes’ recent postseason run, attorneys general issue alerts regarding fraudulent resale links and social media group scams targeting fans desperate for seats. In dense hockey markets like Pennsylvania, state consumer protection agencies often warn against look-alike ticket websites and unverified P2P sellers taking advantage of playoff sellouts.”

Savovsky warned that high-demand periods like season-openers, rivalry nights, the playoffs, or any other special event are prime targets for scammers. That’s why it’s best to stay on the safe side and heed any potential warnings about scams going around.