NHL Trades That Could Happen Before Training Camp

Training camp is almost here, and that means NHL Trades are about to become a lot more interesting.

Most teams have already completed the bulk of their offseason business. But that doesn’t mean every roster is set. With camps opening Sept. 16 and 17, general managers have only a short window left to identify problems and make moves before players report.

There are still several players whose names continue to surface in trade discussions.

Some are obvious candidates.

Others could come as a surprise.

With that in mind, here are five NHL players who could realistically find themselves wearing a different jersey before training camp begins.

5 Names Who Could Become Part of Pre-Camp NHL Trades

Kirill Marchenko

Kirill Marchenko is probably one of the more intriguing names on this list of potential NHL trades because the Columbus Blue Jackets don’t necessarily want to trade him.

The problem is that teams keep calling.

Columbus GM Don Waddell has confirmed that other clubs have inquired about the 26-year-old winger, although he has also made it clear that the Blue Jackets won’t move Marchenko unless they receive a deal that improves the team.

That could make Marchenko difficult to acquire, but it doesn’t eliminate the possibility of a trade.

He remains an attractive top-six winger with offensive upside and plenty of value to Columbus. If another team becomes desperate enough to overpay, Waddell could finally have a reason to listen.

Shane Wright

Shane Wright’s situation is perhaps the strangest of the five possible NHL trades.

The former fourth-overall pick requested a trade from the Seattle Kraken earlier this summer, but no deal materialized. Now his agent says Wright is “fully committed” to Seattle heading into training camp.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the trade conversation is dead.

Wright is still only 22 and has significant upside, making him an attractive piece for teams looking for a young center. Seattle, meanwhile, could decide that moving Wright is the best way to acquire another piece that better fits its current roster.

If Wright starts camp with the Kraken, he could still be traded before opening night.

Alexander Nikishin

Alexander Nikishin might be the player most likely to force his team’s hand on this list of NHL trades.

The Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup last season, but Nikishin remains unsigned heading into training camp. That situation has fueled renewed speculation that Carolina could eventually trade the talented defenseman rather than continue trying to resolve the contract situation.

The St. Louis Blues have emerged as one team linked to Nikishin.

That’s significant because Carolina doesn’t necessarily need to trade him. The Hurricanes would presumably prefer to keep a young defenseman they believe can become an important part of their blue line.

But contract standoffs have a way of changing things quickly.

If the two sides can’t find common ground, a trade before camp could become the cleanest solution for everyone.

Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck remains the biggest potential blockbuster of NHL trades on this list.

The Winnipeg Jets goaltender has already made it clear that he wants a change, but the organization hasn’t been in a rush to accommodate him. That’s because Hellebuyck remains an elite goaltender and Winnipeg has no obligation to accept a bad return simply to get a deal done.

The three-time Vezina Trophy winner still has five years remaining on his contract, which carries an $8.5 million annual cap hit.

That combination of talent, term and cost makes him complicated to move.

But it also makes him incredibly valuable to a contender.

If a Stanley Cup hopeful decides that goaltending is the missing piece, Winnipeg could suddenly find itself facing a very serious offer.

Hellebuyck may not be traded before camp. But if he is, it could easily be the biggest trade of the offseason.

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Mason Lohrei

Mason Lohrei is another player whose name has been popping up in NHL trades because the Boston Bruins have a serious numbers problem on defense.

Boston is carrying an abundance of NHL-caliber blueliners, and reports indicate that other teams have been calling about Lohrei’s availability. Importantly, the Bruins aren’t necessarily shopping him aggressively. They’re simply listening.

Lohrei is only 25 and has 72 points in 191 NHL games. He’s also entering a situation where Frederic Brunet could push for an NHL roster spot, potentially making Boston’s defensive surplus even more obvious.

If another team offers the Bruins something meaningful, Sweeney could decide that moving Lohrei is the easiest way to solve the logjam.

And with training camp approaching, Boston doesn’t have to wait much longer to make that decision.