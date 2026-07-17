Nick Robertson Doesn’t Hold Back On Time With Maple Leafs

The Nick Robertson era with the Toronto Maple Leafs came to a close earlier this offseason when he was flipped to the Pittsburgh Penguins in return for a 2028 fourth-round draft pick.

Robertson, whom the Maple Leafs selected in the second round (53rd overall pick) in the 2019 NHL Draft, was re-acquired by Penguins GM Kyle Dubas, who had served in that role for several years in Toronto.

Now that he’s with the Penguins, Robertson is speaking out about his experience with the Leafs.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Nick Robertson Gets Honest About His Time With The Club

Robertson joined TSN’s OverDrive to look back upon his time with the Maple Leafs, and he explained he felt he always had to be at the top of his game.

“Toronto is such a talented team, and I would get in the mix with some players and I had to be on my game all the time, whether it was with [former Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock] or [Sheldon Keefe] in my first full year, so I always had to be on top of my game,” Robertson said. “I think it’s always a blessing in disguise because you can’t get complacent whether you’re up or down in the lineup you gotta work your way to either get up in the lineup or to stay there so that’s kind of been my experience with that.”

But he also explained that it helps him for a change of scenery, and that he’s looking forward to getting started with his new teammates.

“Toronto, with the market there and even just the city, it’s pretty ‘go, go, go’ with the Maple Leafs,” Robertson said. “Obviously it’s a change of scenery in every aspect – in the rink, outside the rink, facility-wise, and I’ve heard that [the Penguins’] facility and their staff is amazing and I know a lot of their staff so I’m pretty aware with that. Finding out you’re getting traded- let alone to Pittsburgh – is great so I’m just looking forward to getting there.”

Nick Robertson Is Now With The Penguins

Robertson arrives after six years as part of the Maple Leafs organization, where he gradually developed into an NHL regular. During the 2025-26 season, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound forward put together the most productive campaign of his career, finishing with 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points in 78 games. His goal total ranked sixth on the Maple Leafs roster.

Across his NHL career, all of which has been spent with Toronto, Robertson has appeared in 234 regular-season games and recorded 48 goals along with 40 assists for 88 points. He has also seen action in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff contests, contributing three points on two goals and one assist.

Earlier in his professional career, Robertson gained valuable experience with the American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies In 60 appearances for the club, he generated 57 points, scoring 27 goals while adding 30 assists.

Before reaching the professional level, Robertson established himself as one of the Ontario Hockey League’s premier scorers with the Peterborough Petes. He suited up for 162 games over three seasons, compiling 97 goals and 77 assists for 174 points. His breakout 2019-20 season was highlighted by a league-leading 55 goals, including eight while playing shorthanded, the highest total in the OHL that year.