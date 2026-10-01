Former Toronto Maple Leafs Polarizing Forward Has Incredible Penguins Debut

During the offseason, the Toronto Maple Leafs traded forward Nick Robertson to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round pick.

Seeing Robertson get traded was not surprising in the slightest. He had been the subject of trade rumors for a long time with the Maple Leafs and needed a fresh start. Now, he has gotten that with the Penguins and is already having success with the Metropolitan Division club.

During the Penguins’ season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers, Robertson delivered in a major way. The former Maple Leafs forward scored two goals for Pittsburgh in their 7-0 win over the Flyers.

Seeing Robertson start his Penguins tenure with a two-goal game is undoubtedly encouraging. Now, he will be aiming to build on this as the Penguins’ 2026-27 season carries on.

Looking at Robertson

Robertson is currently in his seventh NHL season and his first with the Penguins. In 235 career NHL games so far, he has posted 50 goals, 40 assists, and 90 points.

Robertson set career highs with 16 goals, 16 assists, and 32 points in 78 games for the Maple Leafs last season. This was after he had 15 goals and 22 points in 69 games for Toronto in 2024-25. He also recorded 14 goals and 27 points in 56 games for the Maple Leafs during the 2023-24 season.

Overall, Robertson has shown during his career that he can provide decent secondary offensive production. Yet, he will now be looking to take another step forward and blossom into a true top-six forward with the Penguins. His two-goal game against the Flyers is certainly a nice step in the right direction on that front.

Why Former Maple Leafs’ Robertson Could Break Out for the Penguins

When looking at Robertson, it is clear that he is a breakout candidate to watch this season. Keep in mind, he is only 25 years old, so he is still young enough that he could hit a new level with the Penguins.

Furthermore, sometimes players benefit from a change of scenery, and this could very well end up being the case for Robertson. He also should be put in a better position to succeed with the Penguins than he was with the Maple Leafs.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what the former Leafs forward can do this season after his great Penguins debut.