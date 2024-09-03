Analyst Explains Why Disgruntled Maple Leafs Forward Should Rescind Trade Request

NHL analyst James Mirtle of The Athletic believes Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson should rescind his trade request.

Robertson is an RFA and NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that the former second-round pick has no plans to re-sign and requested a trade. However, the Maple Leafs have yet to trade the forward. Although he is unsigned, Mirtle believes Robertson should rescind his trade request.

“The money really shouldn’t be the deciding factor here, however. Opportunity is what Robertson wants. And more than ever before, it’s there in Toronto. With Tyler Bertuzzi moving on and the Leafs opting to spend the vast majority of their available cap dollars in the offseason on veteran defencemen, the holes at left wing are gaping,” Mirtle wrote in his article.

“You can pencil in sophomore Matthew Knies for one top-six role, but the rest of the field is pretty wide open, barring a surprise showing from a prospect in camp. And the Leafs have notably left enough cap space — $1.27 million — to fit Robertson into one of those roles… It’s time for Robertson to sign, get to training camp, and show what he can do.,” Mirtle added.

The Maple Leafs do have a need at left wing and Robertson could be Toronto’s second-line left winger as Mirtle writes.

Robertson has skated in 87 NHL games recording 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points.

Analyst Believes Robertson Can be on Maple Leafs Power Play

Part of the reason why Mirtle thinks Robertson should rescind his trade request is due to the role he can have with the team.

Mirtle believes Roberson could be Toronto’s second-line left-winger while also getting power play time.

“Even if you factor in Robertson’s limitations, just look at Toronto’s special teams needs alone. If the Leafs continue to load up their top power-play unit with their Core Four forwards, the second unit will be desperate for a shooter like Robertson to contribute. He played just 48 seconds a game on the man advantage last season. But, he was boxed out by veterans like Bertuzzi, Max Domi, and Calle Jarnkrok. That isn’t going to happen again,” Mirtle wrote.

“In fact, looking at the Leafs’ relatively sparse depth chart up front. Robertson could be one or two injuries away from getting looks on PP1. Last season, he produced at a 40-point pace in all situations despite limited opportunity up the lineup. If he can come anywhere close to that number over a full season in 2024-25, he’ll have a great arbitration case next summer. And a much better chance of being dealt somewhere else, given his value would increase on the open market,” Mirtle added.

Currently, the Maple Leafs’ second-line power play consists of Knies, Domi, Jarnkrok, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Timothy Liljegren, according to DailyFaceoff.

Maple Leafs Add Stanley Cup Winner on PTO

Toronto signed Stanley Cup champion centerman Steven Lorentz on a professional tryout, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

On a professional tryout, Lorentz will be invited to training camp and compete for a roster spot. If he impresses, the Maple Leafs would need to sign him to a contract if he is going to make the roster.

Lorentz played for the Florida Panthers last season helping the team win the Cup. In the regular season, he skated in 38 games recording 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points. He skated in 16 playoff games recording 2 goals and 1 assist for 3 points.