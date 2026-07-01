Maple Leafs Trade Young Forward to Penguins

The Toronto Maple Leafs are continuing to shake up their roster, as they are moving on from one of their young forwards.

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Maple Leafs are trading forward Nick Robertson to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Robertson has been the subject of trade rumors for multiple years. Now, with this move, he is finally getting a fresh start with the Penguins.

Robertson getting traded comes after the skilled winger set career highs with 16 goals, 16 assists, and 32 points in 78 games this past season. The young forward will now be looking to hit another new level after being dealt to Pittsburgh.

Former Maple Leafs Forward Robertson Needed a Change of Scenery for a Long Time

It is no secret that Robertson had been in need of a change of scenery for a long time. He had trouble finding his fit in Toronto for multiple seasons and even previously requested a trade from the Original Six club. Now, after being traded to the Penguins, he will get the chance to reset and try to break out.

With Robertson being only 24 years old and having good upside, there is a real chance that he could break out after being traded to the Penguins. The chance for him to have a more significant role with the Penguins is there, as they have spots to fight for in their top six. He also should be a real candidate to receive power play time because of his high offensive skill.

With the Penguins being a retooling team, it also makes sense that they are taking a gamble on Robertson. He is young enough that he should fit in nicely on their roster. If he breaks out, he would have the potential to be a good long-term addition as the Penguins look to continue to trend in the right direction.

Which Maple Leafs Could Get Traded After Robertson?

Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has been making it clear that he is not afraid to make changes to the club’s roster. Robertson is just the latest player to be dealt by the Maple Leafs, and more certainly could be on the way.

The Maple Leafs’ biggest trade chip is forward Matthew Knies. He could be the player that helps the Maple Leafs land a superstar trade candidate, like Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski. With Knies being a young top-six winger with a good contract, he is a very valuable trading asset for Toronto.

Morgan Rielly is another big-name Maple Leafs player who has the potential to be traded this offseason. The veteran defenseman has been the subject of trade rumors all summer, and it is clear that he could use a fresh start. Teams looking for help in their top four could make a big push for Rielly as the offseason rolls on.

Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see what moves are on the way next for the Maple Leafs. Robertson has the potential to be a nice addition to Pittsburgh’s roster.