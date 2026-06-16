3 Maple Leafs Who Could Be Traded Next After Joseph Woll Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a major move on Tuesday, as they traded top goalie Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers in a multi-player deal. Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit are heading to the Flyers, while goalie Samuel Ersson, defenseman Emil Andrae, and a 2026 third-round pick are going the other way to Toronto.

This is the first big move from new Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka, and more should be on the way this summer. After a disappointing 2025-26 season, a roster shakeup is expected from the Maple Leafs.

Due to this, let’s take a look at three Maple Leafs players who have the potential to be traded next after the Woll trade.

Morgan Rielly’s Time With the Maple Leafs Could Be Coming to an End

Since the end of the 2025-26 season, Morgan Rielly has been one of the biggest names in the rumor mill. The 32-year-old defenseman has a full no-movement clause, so he will determine if and where he ends up being moved.

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston recently reported in his latest trade board that Rielly has become more open to the idea of waiving his NMC and that “a fresh start is looking increasingly likely.”

With this, there is no question that Rielly could be on the move this offseason. Teams looking for a top-four left-shot defenseman could be in the mix for the longtime Maple Leaf. He is signed through 2029-30, carrying a $7.5 million cap hit.

Maple Leafs Could Finally Give Nick Robertson a Fresh Start Elsewhere

Nick Robertson has been in the rumor mill for several years now. It is clear that the 24-year-old forward could use a fresh start elsewhere at this point, and this could be the summer where he gets it. The skilled forward is a pending restricted free agent and stands out as a player who the Maple Leafs could listen to offers for this summer.

Teams looking for more skill could consider taking a flier on a young forward like Robertson. While he has yet to blossom into a true top-six forward, he did set new career highs with 16 goals, 16 assists, and 32 points in 78 games this season. This could get the attention of some teams looking for more secondary scoring.

Maple Leafs’ Ben Danford Could Be a Prime Trade Chip to Land a Star

If the Maple Leafs want to bring in another star that would help them immediately, Ben Danford could be the young player they need to trade to make that happen. However, there would be a lot of risk in the Maple Leafs trading him, as he has plenty of potential.

Danford appeared in 45 OHL games this season split between the Oshawa Generals and Brantford Bulldogs, where he posted three goals and 20 points. The 2024 first-round pick also has one goal and three points in 13 playoff games for the Toronto Marlies. Overall, the young defenseman has been showing clear signs of progression with his development. However, if the Maple Leafs want to bring in a high-impact player this offseason, he may be the prospect they need to include in a trade package.