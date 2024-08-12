Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring $15 Million Player for Disgruntled Forward

Nick Robertson of the Toronto Maple Leafs has requested a trade and one trade pitch sends the disgruntled forward to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Robertson is still an RFA and has yet to sign a new deal and the website PuckPedia has a new tool called PuckGM that lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs deal Robertson as part of a multi-player deal with the Flyers.

Maple Leafs get:

Flyers get:

Nick Robertson

2027 third-round pick

The trade is interesting as the Maple Leafs would add Laughton who has two years left on a five-year $15 million deal. Laughton would be projected to be Toronto’s third-line center which could push Max Domi back to the wing, which would make the Maple Leafs lineup that much better.

Laughton has been in the NHL since the 2012-13 NHL season after he was drafted in the first round of the 2012 NHL draft. Last season, Laughton recorded 13 goals and 26 assists for 39 points in 82 games.

Robertson, meanwhile, would get a chance at a bigger role in Philadelphia than he has had in Toronto. Robertson could be a top-six forward with the Flyers as last season, he recorded 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 56 games.

Laughton Was Part of Trade Rumors

At the 2024 NHL trade deadline, Laughton’s name was involved in trade talks.

Ultimately, Laughton was not moved and after the trade deadline, he says he was thrilled he was still a member of the Flyers.

“Obviously I’ve been here for a long time,” Laughton said to The Morning Call. “I take a lot of pride in being a Flyer and being a part of this. You hear all the rumors, I’ve heard them for a while now. But I’ve had conversations with (GM) Daniel (Briere) and (president of hockey operations Keith) Jones throughout the year. They’ve let know me where they’re at with it. It’s a special place to be.”

Laughton has played his entire NHL career with the Flyers. In his career, he’s skated in 601 career games recording 95 goals and 143 assists for 238 points.

Robertson Requests Trade From Maple Leafs

Robertson was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NHL draft, but after his entry-level deal ended, NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that the winger has no plans to re-sign.

Robertson hasn’t had a consistent role with Toronto as he has been healthy scratched or given a big role with the Maple Leafs that he thinks he deserves.

Yet, despite the trade request, Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said he still envisions Robertson having a big role this season with Toronto.

“I have certainly known that there was some frustration with Nick, but we look at Nick as an excellent player,” Treliving said on July 1. “There is a great opportunity for Nick here. We need him to be a good player for us. I am not going to get into any speculation or public back-and-forth. We will just leave it at that and continue to move forward.”

Whether or not Robertson will end up re-signing with the Maple Leafs is to be seen.