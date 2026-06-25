Sabres Have Floated No. 4 Overall Pick for Matthew Knies

The Buffalo Sabres are said to have floated a potential trade swapping the No. 4 overall pick with the Toronto Maple Leafs for Matthew Knies.

The Sabres acquired the No. 4 overall selection in Friday’s NHL Entry Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks in the trade package for defenseman Bowen Byram. However, they may not keep the selection, as Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen is said to be dangling the No. 4 overall pick in trade talks with other clubs.

One of those clubs includes the Maple Leafs, who have one of the top trade chips available right now in Knies, a 23-year-old stud winger who is signed for five more years at $7.75 per season, a bargain for what he brings to the table in terms of scoring and physical play.

Sabres Interested in Matthew Knies

Speaking on TSN, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed that the Sabres are dangling the No. 4 overall pick in trade talks, and they are potentially interested in flipping the pick to Toronto for Knies. Other players mentioned in potential trade talks were New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck and Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

“There’s no question that No. 4 pick is in play. The question is, which direction do they go? I believe they’ve had conversations with the Rangers about Vincent Trocheck, with the Winnipeg Jets about Connor Hellebuyck, and with the Toronto Maple Leafs about Matthew Knies. I think those are all the types of options dancing around the head of Jarmo Kekäläinen in Buffalo, among others, by the way. So, let’s see where this goes, but I would suggest that the Buffalo Sabres are not done making headlines here in the offseason,” LeBrun said.

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Buffalo Would Have to Overpay for Matthew Knies

If the Maple Leafs did trade Knies to the Sabres, then Buffalo would likely have to overpay for him since these two teams are Atlantic Division rivals.

While Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka would no doubt love to get his hands on the No. 4 overall pick in Friday’s NHL Entry Draft, it might not be enough to pry Knies out of Toronto. On top of that pick, the Maple Leafs might require additional compensation for Knies, including other players and draft picks from the Sabres, in exchange for their young, bruising, scoring winger who is locked up to a sweetheart contract for the next five years.

One of the worst possible scenarios for the Maple Leafs is if they traded Knies to the Sabres and then he went on to have an incredible career in Buffalo, while also helping knock the Maple Leafs out of the playoffs. As much as the No. 4 overall pick is enticing, there’s no sure thing to know that the player drafted with that pick will ever turn out to be as good as Knies is.

Still, Chayka would no doubt love another top-five pick in addition to the No. 1 overall pick in Friday’s draft. It appears Knies could be on the move this offseason, and with the Sabres dangling the No. 4 overall pick, don’t be surprised if Toronto and Buffalo end up making a blockbuster trade for Knies.