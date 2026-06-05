Maple Leafs Have Spoken to 55 Head Coaching Candidates

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka confirmed the team has spoken to 55 coaching candidates for the team’s vacant HC job.

The Maple Leafs fired former head coach Craig Berube last month after the franchise missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade. They immediately began to go to work on finding the team’s next HC, but are taking their time to make sure they get the hire right.

There have been plenty of reports in recent weeks that the Maple Leafs have spoken to several head coaching candidates, and now we have a better idea of just how thorough their search is.

Maple Leafs Have Talked to 55 Head Coaching Candidates For Vacant Job

Speaking to reporters at the NHL Scouting Combine, Chayka was asked how close the Maple Leafs are to hiring the team’s head coach. According to the GM, he is not in a rush to hire anyone, as he said the franchise is ready to take its time to make sure they get this hire right.

“Look, we’re not as focused on some artificial timeline. We’re really focused on conviction. I think it’s been a long time since there’s been kind of a full search for this organization, and I think it’s important for us to take our time and get it right,” Chayka said.

“This is the next leader of the Toronto Maple Leafs, so we’ve gone through a very thorough process. There was about 55 people we’ve either spoken to or reached out. We’ve had this initial first round that we just finished up recently, and now we’re starting to get into the next layer of this. So no timeline, no time constraints. When it’s right, we’ll make that decision. But we’re going to be patient and get it right.”

Maple Leafs Have Spoken to Big-Name Coaches During Search

Although Chayka did not mention any specific names that have made it to the second round of interviews, we know from other media reports that the team has spoken to many of the top coaching candidates available out there.

The Leafs recently spoke to former New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy, and they are said to have spoken to former Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup-winning head coach Peter Laviolette. The team has also reached out to University of Denver Pioneers head coach David Carle, but he isn’t interested in leaving the NCAA. They have also interviewed Maple Leafs assistant coach Derek Lalonde.

The Leafs were linked to Anaheim Ducks assistant coach Jay Woodcroft, but there have been conflicting reports on whether the team ever spoke to him. The same goes for former Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy, whom Vegas won’t let speak to other teams.

With 55 names that Chayka has spoken to, it’s clear he is doing his due diligence, as the Maple Leafs want to make sure they absolutely nail this hire and get someone who can grow with the team long-term and be the right coach for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.