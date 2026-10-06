Steven Stamkos Sends Strong Message to Maple Leafs Rookie

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face off against Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, with top prospect Gavin McKenna looking to find the back of the net for the first time in his career.

Stamkos spoke to the media ahead of puck drop on Tuesday and touched on the pressure a first overall pick and teenage prodigy can face early in his career, especially playing for a team such as the Maple Leafs. As one of the star veterans in the NHL, he had great advice for the Yukon native and explained why there is no reason to panic if he isn’t able to produce right away.

Steven Stamkos Advice to Gavin McKenna

“I think it took me like eight or nine games or something like that,” Stamkos said of McKenna’s scoring drought. “Each situation is so different and unique that it’s hard to compare and contrast. I mean, I came in and didn’t really play too much. Coming in, I had a coach that didn’t really think it was a league for young players, right? So it’s different. My situation’s different. You look at Macklin Celebrini’s situation; different. Connor McDavid, I mean, the list goes on. So the points in that sort of stuff, it’ll come. And then you get one, then all of a sudden you’re feeling good, and then you’ll see.”

Stamkos has had a very successful season in the NHL thus far, netting 625 goals throughout his 19-year career. The Markham native can serve as someone McKenna can look up to and listen to for advice. Stamkos doesn’t think McKenna has any reason to worry , especially just three games into his career.

“I’ve always looked at playing 20 years in this league as pretty remarkable, and this is year 19 for me,” Stamkos said. “I still love coming to the rink, and I still love working to get better, and the only thing that comes into play now that didn’t when you were younger is your family and the family time. I have three young kids, and you want to be around for that, so you do start to think about that. For me, as long as my body’s feeling good, I want to keep playing.”

Gavin McKenna’s Welcome to the NHL Moment

McKenna has also reflected on his scoring drought and has called it his “welcome to the NHL moment,” while Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller backed the Penn State product ahead of puck drop on Tuesday.

“Everybody’s talked about it. We talk about it from Mats on down, and then players talk about it with other players. I’ve been with players; I’ve had conversations, and it’s difficult because they spend a lot of time on their phones. If you’re trying to avoid it, you still probably bump into some of the stuff. What you need to do is really stay focused in the moment and stay in the present.”

“I’m sure that’s an evolution for all players. Probably some are better at that than others, but over time, you probably improve in that area, just like any other area of being a professional.”

The Maple Leafs and Predators hit the ice at 7:00 pm EST on Tuesday.