Former NHLer: Agent Was Trying to Build Maple Leafs Super Team

Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette believes that super agent Judd Moldaver was trying to build a super team with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Moldaver represents three of the NHL’s biggest stars in Auston Matthews, Zach Werenski, and Connor McDavid. Matthews, of course, is the Maple Leafs’ captain, while Werenski has been connected to the team in a trade this summer. As for McDavid, he’s a GTA native who has always been linked to a homecoming in Toronto.

According to Bissonnette, his theory is that Moldaver — a Toronto native himself — was trying to build a super team in Toronto.

Paul Bissonnette Shares Theory on Judd Moldaver & Maple Leafs

Speaking on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast, Bissonnette shared his theory on Moldaver attempting to build a Maple Leafs’ super team.

“Can I tell you what my theory is on all of this? My theory is that super agent Judd, who runs the league, is like, you know what, I want Werenski playing in Toronto considering all the unbelievable things that they have going on with Gavin McKenna, (Sergei) Bobrovsky, and maybe at that point Bob hadn’t signed yet, but he probably knew because he’s a super agent and he knows everything. And then getting Gavin McKenna. (Justin) Bieber’s calling out Matthews to drop the welcome message to Gavin McKenna,” Bissonnette said.

“I think that Judd wanted to cultivate one of the super teams in the league.”

Judd Moldaver Holds All the Cards

As Bissonnette said, Moldaver is one of the NHL’s top agents, as he has three of the very best players in the league among his stable of clients in Matthews, Werenski, and McDavid.

One interesting thing about all three of these players is that they each have two years remaining on their respective contracts. All their of their contracts are set to expire at the conclusion of the 2027-28 NHL season, at which time the NHL salary cap is expected to explode to another level. So Moldaver clearly has a plan for all three of his clients to maximize their earnings.

Will they team up in Toronto to form a super team? We’ll see. Obviously, Matthews is here right now, but he has not signed an extension yet, as he wants to see what the team looks like under new management, with a new coach, and with half the roster being turned over, which is totally fair.

Werenski turned down a trade to the Dallas Stars this summer and has committed to the Columbus Blue Jackets for the time being, though you never know what the future holds there.

As for McDavid, he’s the Edmonton Oilers’ captain, and he wants to lead them to a Stanley Cup under new head coach Mike Babcock.

But you really never know what the future holds, and it is certainly something to watch these next few years to see if Bissonnette’s theory about Moldaver wanting to form a super team in Toronto rings true, or if his theory is just that, a theory, and nothing more.