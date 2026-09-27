Surprising Maple Leafs Player Clears Waivers

The Toronto Maple Leafs wrapped up their preseason contests on Wednesday with their final split-squad game against the Ottawa Senators. After the games, the Maple Leafs sent down eight players who had the possibility of being claimed off waivers.

Veteran forward Steven Lorentz was among those eight players; however, luckily for the Maple Leafs, he cleared waivers. Brendan Brisson, Henrik Rybinski, Marshall Rifai, Michael Pezzetta, Philippe Myers, Ryan Tverberg, and Vinni Lettieri were the other seven players whom the Leafs placed on waivers as they continued to shorten their roster.

Steven Lorentz Clears Waivers on Friday

Lorentz is under contract with the Maple Leafs through the 2027-28 season, with a $1.35 million average annual value. The Kitchener native produced 18 points, including seven goals in 71 contests for the Maple Leafs just one season ago. Heading into the 2026-27 campaign, Lorentz seemed to be the odd man out, following all of the additions made by newly appointed general manager John Chayka this summer. Lorentz joined the Maple Leafs in 2024-25 after signing a professional tryout agreement heading into training camp.

Heading into training camp, Lorentz fit the Maple Leafs’ new identity that Chayka had imagined: fast, physical team; but Lorentz did not make a strong enough impression in comparison to players such as Zack MacEwen.

“The best advice I got in Carolina from Rob Brind’Amour was never to come into a camp just expecting to be on the team. No matter what your contract looks like, you always have to come in and fight for a job. So I think if you keep that mentality, it doesn’t matter if you’re in Year 1 or 2 or Year 6 or 7, you have to go in and earn your job in the lineup every single night. So that’s just what I’ve done. And it’s just one day at a time. And training camp’s a process. So I’m just going out playing my game.” Lorentz told Daily Faceoff Toronto on Monday.

Not the Last Maple Leafs Fans Will See of Lorentz

Although Lorentz will likely not be a member of the Maple Leafs lineup on opening night, it will not be the last Toronto fans see of the 30-year-old. During the course of the 2025-26 season, the Maple Leafs dealt with a large number of injuries, and Lorentz will be one of the first call-ups we see Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller make this season.

For Lorentz, the Toronto Marlies begin their season on Friday, October 2nd, against the Rochester Americans, while the Maple Leafs open their season against their rival Montreal Canadiens on September 29th.