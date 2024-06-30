Tom Brady Heaps Praise on Maple Leafs’ Latest Move: ‘Stanley Cup Next’

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady is pleased that the Toronto Maple Leafs re-signed Max Domi.

Domi agreed to a four-year deal worth $3.75 million per season on June 30 to remain with the Maple Leafs. After the news became public, Domi took to Instagram to share a video of him saying he’s not leaving.

In the comment section, Brady sent a message to Domi, which he pinned. The former NFL quarterback wrote: “LFG!!!! Stanley Cup next !!!!”

Brady, who won seven Super Bowls in his legendary NFL career, was a massive fan of the Maple Leafs re-signing Domi to a four-year deal.

This isn’t the first time that Brady has shown praise to Domi in his career. When Domi signed a one-year $3 million deal with the Maple Leafs on July 2, 2023, Brady also sent him a nice comment on his Instagram post.

It’s clear Brady is a fan of Domi as the two have become friends and the former NFL quarterback is hoping the 29-year-old can help lead Toronto to a Stanley Cup.

In his first year with Toronto, Domi recorded 9 goals and 38 assists for 47 points in 80 games. He recorded 1 goal and 3 assists for 4 points in 7 playoff games.

Domi Wanted to Remain With The Maple Leafs

Domi was a key signing for Toronto last season, and after the season ended, he made it clear he wanted to be brought back.

“I enjoyed every second of it,” Domi said at the year-end press conference (via Toronto Sun). “Didn’t take it for granted, that’s for sure. Do I want to come back? Absolutely. I think this team has everything it takes to do something special and I would love to help them do that.

“There’s nothing like playing in the NHL, other than playing for the Maple Leafs. You can’t beat it, especially growing up in Toronto. The only way to surpass that would be to win here. I know I keep talking about it. But that’s really all we care about in this locker room, is finding a way to win.”

Domi grew up in Toronto as his dad, Tie played for the team in the 1999-90 season and then from 1995 until 2006. During his tenure, Tie was a fan favorite, and Max became an instant fan favorite as well in his first year with the Maple Leafs.

Domi Opens Up On Friendship With Brady

While Domi was a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets, he did a Q&A for the team’s official website on February 16, 2021, and shared how he and Brady became friends.

Domi says the two became friends after meeting and watching him win his last Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was special.

“Obviously Tom is someone that I’ve looked up to basically my whole life as a sports fan. Not only what he does on the field but off the field as well, how he takes care of himself, how he is with his family, how he handles himself with media. You name it, he’s such a pro. He’s the greatest athlete of all time. I don’t care what anyone says. I don’t think there’s anyone even close now,” Domi said.

“Getting to know him a little bit personally has been pretty special for me because I was a fan of his before I even knew him. Now it’s a whole different perspective of getting to have some dialogue one-on-one with him and understanding what he actually does and how he has his approach on being Tom Brady and the stuff that goes on in his mind. What he does physically and mentally to prepare, it’s on another level. I’ve met a lot of pretty successful, passionate, hard-working people, but no one ever like Tom. It’s no mistake he’s won seven Super Bowls and has been in 10, that’s for sure,” Domi added.

Brady is hoping he can now turn the tables around and watch Domi win a championship in his sport as a fan.