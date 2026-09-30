Maple Leafs Actively Eyeing Trade After Canadiens Game

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager is still looking to make one more significant trade. The team’s new top exec already revamped his roster throughout the offseason. In fact, nine new players hit the ice for Toronto’s opening game of the 2026-27 season.

While the Maple Leafs brought in contributors in all three areas, Chayka has mostly focused on forwards. The recent gamble to swap out Matthew Knies for Kirill Marchenko was Toronto’s latest major roster shakeup up front. Nevertheless, there is still work to do with the team’s defense. Sportsnet’s Justin Bourne is now reporting that Chayka and Co. are looking to make a trade to strengthen their blue line.

According to the writer, the Toronto Maple Leafs would love to add a true top-of-the-line defenseman. Because this is so difficult to obtain, the club could be comfortable just having a solid, well-rounded blue line. In this scenario, Toronto knows it cannot regularly rely on Troy Stecher to be in its starting lineup. The veteran recorded over 19 minutes of ice time on opening night.

“One thing we know for sure is that the Leafs front office knows this (there was actually some buzz on Tuesday that the Leafs aren’t done making trades), and will likely be active in trying to find a solution here,” writes Bourne. “But until they can chase down a top guy (not easy, obviously), they’d do well to find even another middle-pair guy.”

Toronto Maple Leafs Likely Looking for Upgrade on Troy Stecher

As Bourne points out, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller had to increase Stecher’s role on opening night because of an injury to Jake McCabe. McCabe eventually made it back into the game, but there were worrying signs for Toronto with Stecher’s increased playing time. The Maple Leafs were officially outshot 16-7 when he was on the ice.

Along with the veteran, newly signed blueliner Darren Raddysh also had a disappointing debut in Toronto. In a team-high 23:47 TOI, the defenseman recorded five giveaways and a minus-two rating. Both of these figures also led all Maple Leafs players on the night. Raddysh, however, is widely expected to have a big season with his new club. The former Tampa Bay Lightning star needs time to build chemistry with Morgan Rielly.

While the Toronto Maple Leafs are in the market for a new defenseman, they will have to be mindful of their financial situation. According to PuckPedia.com, the club does not have any cap space. It was also recently revealed that Chayka has to be aware of potential bonus payments to Gavin McKenna. If Toronto cannot afford to pay the rookie, the bonuses will count against the team’s 2027-28 salary cap.

Toronto Unlikely to Strike Another Blockbuster Trade

Picking out potential trade targets for the Toronto Maple Leafs is somewhat difficult to predict. Alexander Nikishin, Vince Dunn, and Erik Karlsson were all recently named in Nick Kypreos’ latest trade board. Nevertheless, all three of these players are almost certain to be out of Toronto’s financial range. Karlsson is also expected to remain with the Pittsburgh Penguins until they are out of the playoff race. As a result, Chayka is more likely to target a cheaper option.