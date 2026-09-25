Maple Leafs Face Headache Over Gavin McKenna’s Bonus Payments

The Toronto Maple Leafs are facing a potential financial headache in the near future. New general manager John Chayka has mostly been praised for navigating an important period in the team’s history. After enduring a terrible 2025-26 campaign, the club is working hard to contend this season.

Chayka is hoping that heavily revamping his roster, particularly bringing in six new forwards and a star goalie, will help do the trick. After all of Toronto’s offseason moves, the Maple Leafs are now strapped for cash, though. According to PuckPedia.com, the team is currently over the cap limit. Chayka, however, can alleviate this issue by placing Max Domi’s $3.75 million cap hit on LTIR. The veteran forward is currently sidelined after offseason surgery.

Nevertheless, The Athletic’s James Mirtle has pointed out an additional financial problem for the Toronto Maple Leafs. According to the writer, the club’s cap situation may hinder their ability to pay Gavin McKenna performance bonuses this season. If true, these extra payments would have to count against Toronto’s cap next year. This would obviously not be a great scenario for the Maple Leafs.

McKenna previously signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Toronto this summer. In the deal, he will earn a base annual salary of just over $1 million. However, the budding star can also make up to $3.5 million per season based on certain stipulations. These bonuses include reaching goal and point thresholds, as well as collecting awards such as the Calder Memorial Trophy. The forward is currently one of the favorites to win the accolade.

Toronto Maple Leafs Will Look to Take Care of Gavin McKenna’s Bonuses

The Toronto Maple Leafs can ease their financial burden by shedding some cap space. This, however, could prove to be somewhat difficult. As Mirtle puts it, Chayka added several “relatively one-dimensional” players in the offseason. These new additions are likely to remain on Toronto’s roster.

At the moment, Morgan Rielly is the most likely salary dump candidate for the Maple Leafs. The veteran defenseman was linked with a move out of Toronto practically all summer. Nevertheless, a deal never materialized, and Chayka recently recommitted to the blue liner. Rielly has four more years remaining on his $7.5 million AAV contract.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ situation could get even worse if they stumble out of the gate. Because they do not have extra funds or a top-10 pipeline, Chayka could have difficulties adding to his roster if he needs to make changes. Any new additions would have to be accompanied by significant outgoings.

Toronto Linked to Trade for Star Russian Forward

Interestingly, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed on September 25 that the Toronto Maple Leafs are quietly interested in Columbus Blue Jackets star Kirill Marchenko. While the Russian has a modest $3.85 million AAV salary, he will be eyeing a major pay raise next summer.

Outside of Rielly, Toronto may only be able to land Marchenko if they part ways with Matthew Knies. The fellow forward has five years remaining on his $7.75 million AAV deal. As of now, the Maple Leafs have $8 million in projected cap space for the 2027-28 season. Only one other NHL team, the Washington Capitals, has less money to work with.