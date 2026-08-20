Maple Leafs Linked to Trade Involving Veteran Rangers Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs could soon be bringing in a familiar name to the team. New general manager John Chayka has essentially revamped his roster throughout the offseason. Darren Raddysh, Sergei Bobrovsky, Nick Paul, Teddy Blueger, and Jack Roslovic have all entered the fray this summer.

Nevertheless, there may be at least one more deal in the works for the Maple Leafs. Toronto Sports Rush’s Pierre McGuire and Kyle Andrew recently addressed speculation about the team targeting Darren’s brother Taylor Raddysh. As McGuire initially pointed out, the Maple Leafs already have a pair of siblings in the organization. Superstar forward William Nylander remains a key player for the NHL club. His brother Alex currently features for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

The Sportsnet analyst firmly believes that the Toronto Maple Leafs should attempt to land Taylor from the New York Rangers. “Taylor Raddysh is an energy player,” stated McGuire. “Taylor Raddysh is what he is. He’s not going to be in your top six. He’s not going to be a guy that manufactures a lot of points. But he’s a guy that’s going to do whatever the coach tells him.”

“He’s going to be a guy who can probably clear waivers if they do sign him, and he can go down and play in the American Hockey League if he doesn’t make your NHL roster. I think it’s a tremendous opportunity just to continue to grow the organizational depth of the Leafs.”

Toronto Maple Leafs may Have to get Creative to Afford Taylor Raddysh

Interestingly enough, Heavy.com’s Michael DeRosa recently put together a mock trade that saw Taylor Raddysh join the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the proposed move, the Maple Leafs would send veteran forward Steven Lorentz to the Rangers. Along with the two players, DeRosa believes that Toronto and New York would also have to swap future draft picks. In doing so, the Rangers would get the better selection.

Taylor is set to enter his final year under contract in New York. The winger previously signed a two-year, $3 million ($1.5 million AAV) deal. Assuming Lorentz is eventually involved in a trade, the financial aspects of the move would make sense. The veteran has two more years remaining on his $1.35 million AAV contract in Toronto.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, however, may need to shed additional salary to afford the Raddysh move. According to PuckPedia.com, Chayka and Co. are currently projected to be over the salary cap. Nevertheless, the situation could change if Max Domi continues to be sidelined due to offseason surgery. The fellow forward carries an annual cap hit of $3.75 million.

Raddysh Would Boost Toronto’s Bottom Six

For now, Taylor Raddysh is penciled in on New York’s third line. If he does end up joining the Toronto Maple Leafs, Darren’s brother could ultimately supplant Brandon Duhaime. According to Daily Faceoff’s projections, Duhaime is set to feature on Toronto’s fourth line alongside Colton Sissons and Paul.

Taylor outproduced Duhaime during the 2025-26 campaign, despite playing in fewer games. Raddysh also previously scored 20 goals with the Chicago Blackhawks just four years ago. By bringing Taylor to Toronto, Chayka could help ease the pressure on Darren’s move to the Maple Leafs as well.