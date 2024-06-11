Maple Leafs Have Made Everyone But 2 Players Available for Trade: Report

The Toronto Maple Leafs could look much different next season, as Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun reports that the team has made everyone available but two players.

Following Toronto being eliminated by the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the front office said everything would be considered. Mitch Marner and John Tavares became the two players involved in most trade rumors.

However, in Simmons’ latest article for the Toronto Sun, he writes that Toronto has made it clear that everyone is available for trade except for Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

“Here’s the plan, much as there is one: The Leafs have basically let it be known in the hockey world they are in trade mode. Just about anyone and everyone is for sale except for Auston Matthews and William Nylander,” Simmons wrote in his article. “The idea, according to those close to general manager Brad Treliving, is to build a Leafs team that can be more competitive come playoff time — better and tougher to play against — both stronger defensively and steadier in goal.”

As Simmons writes, the goal for the Maple Leafs is to get stronger defensively and better in the net, while also becoming a more complete team. Currently, the Maple Leafs have over $46 million in salary for their four core forwards, Matthews, Marner, Nylander, and Tavares so Toronto could look to trade one or two of them and use that money on multiple players to build out their depth.

Maple Leafs’ Plan for Marner

The biggest trade chip that Toronto has is Marner, who has one year left on his six-year $65 million deal.

However, Marner has a full no-movement clause, so he has to approve any trade. Simmons reports that Toronto won’t ask Marner to waive his no-movement clause until they have agreed to a deal.

“The NHL knows it’s open season on Marner offers. How often is a 95-point, penalty-killing winger available? The Leafs won’t put the cart before the horse here. They will listen. If one of the offers meets their needs, then — and only then — will they involve Marner in the process and try to convince him why it’s in his best interest to look elsewhere,” Simmons wrote.

“If no deal for Marner can be completed — or he doesn’t allow one — it makes next season a greater challenge than expected. The Leafs need help in goal and on defense and, with next-to-no money to spend, what’s Treliving to do?,” Simmons added.

Marner recorded 26 goals and 59 assists for 85 points in 69 regular season games last year. In the playoffs, he added 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points in 7 games.

Toronto Hired Craig Berube as New Coach

The Maple Leafs will have a new head coach for the 2024-25 NHL season.

After Toronto was eliminated in the playoffs, the Maple Leafs fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team then hired former St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on May 17.

Berube was the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers for two seasons. He was the coach of the Blues from 2018 until 2023 and he helped lead the team to a Stanley Cup in 2019.

Berube becomes the 32nd coach in the Maple Leafs history.