Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Re-Acquiring 800-Game Veteran Defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to bolster its blue line before the deadline and one trade pitch has them re-acquiring a familiar name.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs re-acquiring Tyson Barrie from the Calgary Flames.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Tyson Barrie

2025 seventh-round pick

Flames acquire:

Ryan Reaves

2025 fifth-round pick

The proposed deal would be interesting as Toronto would re-acquire Barrie and a late draft pick in exchange for Reaves and a fifth. The Maple Leafs would add a veteran defenseman while also being able to get off of Reaves’ contract.

Barrie signed a one-year $1.25 million deal with the Flames this offseason. However, the veteran defenseman has been a healthy scratch and will likely be moved ahead of the deadline. Barrie has skated in 9 games recording 1 goal and 1 assist for 2 points. In his NHL career, he’s skated in 818 games while he played for the Maple Leafs in the 2019-20 season. Barrie could help run the Maple Leafs powerplay and add some offense to the blue line.

In return, the Maple Leafs would deal a fifth-round pick and get off of Reaves’ contract. The fan-favorite forward is in the second year of his three-year $4.05 million deal with Toronto. Reaves was brought into fight but he has yet to fight once this season which has made him expendable. He’s skated in 28 games recording 0 goals and 2 assists for 2 points.

Reaves Linked as Trade Candidate for Maple Leafs

With Reaves not fighting and not adding much offense, his name has come up in trade rumors.

NHL analyst Adam Laskaris of DailyHive mentioned Reaves as a potential trade candidate ahead of the trade deadline.

“Nobody who watches Ryan Reaves play hockey in 2025 has much delusion about what they’re seeing,” Laskaris wrote. “While Reaves has a reputation as one of the NHL’s toughest fighters, he’s yet to drop the gloves once this season and has contributed next to nothing offensively in his limited minutes on the fourth line. Reaves doesn’t offer much to a team looking to compete right now, but his veteran experience might be valued by a team in the midst of a rebuild. If the Leafs are looking to shed a bit of salary, Reaves seems like an easy place to start.”

Although Reaves only makes $1.35 million per season, clearing his cap space would be wise. Toronto has other forwards they rely on more than the veteran forward.

The NHL trade deadline is set for March 7.

Barrie Struggling to Get Into Flames Lineup

The Flames signed Barrie to a one-year deal before training camp opened.

Barrie was expected to add some offense to the blue line. However, the veteran defenseman has been a healthy scratch as Joel Hanley has taken his spot on the blue line.

After signing with Calgary, Barrie says the focus was re-establishing himself as a full-time NHL player.

My next goal is to re-establish myself as a full-time NHL player, and a good one at that,” Barrie said. “Just be patient and wait for my chance to kind of make a mark.”

Barrie has skated in 818 career games.