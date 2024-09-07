Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring Former 2nd-Overall Pick in Intriguing Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers both have forwards who could use a change of scenery and one trade pitch has them swapping places.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Kaapo Kakko from the Rangers.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Rangers acquire:

The proposed deal is an intriguing one as the centerpieces are Kakko and Robertson who are both frustrated with their roles.

Kakko was selected second overall in the 2019 NHL draft by the Rangers. However, the forward has struggled to be consistent and has sometimes been a healthy scratch. Kakko would project to be a middle-six forward for the Maple Leafs who inked a one-year $2.4 million deal this offseason.

Last season with the Rangers, Kakko skated in 61 games recording 13 goals and 6 assists for 19 points. In his career, he’s skated in 300 NHL games recording 57 goals and 60 assists for 117 points.

New York, meanwhile, would acquire Robertson who is an RFA and has yet to sign a contract. He has asked for a trade and could replace Kakko in the lineup and be a middle-six forward for the Rangers. Last season with the Maple Leafs, Robertson skated in 56 games recording 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points.

Rifai is a 26-year-old AHL defenseman who made his NHL debut for the Maple Leafs this past season. He would likely be in the AHL for the Rangers as he’s more of a depth player.

Robertson Stands Firm on Trade Request From Maple Leafs

NHL insider Chris Johnston reported on June 30 that Robertson had requested a trade and told the Maple Leafs he wouldn’t re-sign.

Robertson was selected in the second round of the 2019 NHL draft but has been frustrated with his role with the team. However, the Maple Leafs have been adamant that Robertson will be part of their team, but Johnston spoke on TSN1050’s OverDrive on August 26 and confirmed that the forward still wants to be traded.

“It’s kind of at a standstill right now. My understanding is Nick Robertson’s desire to move on hasn’t changed. But, the fact remains he’s a restricted free agent, he only has so many rights. Especially if he doesn’t want to sign a contract and the organization decides not to move him, really all he could do is miss time and try to put pressure on the team, that way,” Johnston said.

“But obviously it comes at a cost to him, both in terms of getting up to speed in training camp and potentially playing games, and obviously a financial cost,” Johnston added… “Maybe there’s a path to rebuild things, but right now there’s not an obvious solution out there that I see.”

Robertson hasn’t been given a full-time role with the Maple Leafs which has led to the trade request.

Maple Leafs GM Envisions Big Role For Robertson

Although Robertson has requested a trade from Toronto, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has said he expects the forward to be a big part of their roster.

“I have certainly known that there was some frustration with Nick. But, we look at Nick as an excellent player,” Treliving said on July 1. “There is a great opportunity for Nick here. We need him to be a good player for us. I am not going to get into any speculation or public back-and-forth. We will just leave it at that and continue to move forward.”

Robertson would be projected to be the Maple Leafs’ second-line left-winger. But, he has stood firm on his trade request and it’s uncertain if that will change anytime soon.