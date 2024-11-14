Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring Star $46 Million Defenseman in Blockbuster

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the top teams in the NHL and a trade pitch has them adding a star defenseman to bolster its blue line.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Adam Pelech from the New York Islanders.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Islanders acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto acquires a shutdown defenseman and a gritty forward for two young players and a first-round pick.

Pelech is in the fourth year of an eight-year $46 million deal. The defenseman would immediately bolster the Maple Leafs blue line. Pelech is 30 years old and from Toronto so he would get to play for his hometown team. This season, he’s skated in 11 games recording 0 goals and 4 assists.

MacLean could be a gritty fourth-line forward for Toronto. The veteran forward has skated in 16 games recording 0 goals and 2 assists this season.

In return, the Maple Leafs would deal a first-round pick and Benoit who could replace Pelech. Benoit is a solid defensive defenseman who’s in the first year of a three-year $4.05 million deal.

Robertson, meanwhile, has struggled to find his footing in the NHL. The former second-round pick would add some skill and scoring to the Islanders’ lineup.

Robertson a Likely Trade Candidate for the Maple Leafs

Robertson requested a trade this summer but ended up signing a one-year deal with Toronto.

However, Robertson has been a healthy scratch at times and his name has come back up in trade rumors.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli said on Daily Faceoff Live that Robertson is a likely trade candidate for the Maple Leafs.

“I’ve said it before, Leafs fans can continue to hate, or whatever it might be,” Seravalli said. “Nick Robertson was a healthy scratch this week. (He) remains a candidate to be moved if the Leafs can find the right value in return for him. He’s been unable to be elevated in that Leafs lineup for any sustained period of time.”

Robertson has skated in 15 games recording 1 goal.

Islanders’ Pelech Out Multiple Weeks

Pelech is expected to be out for a couple of weeks with an injury.

The defenseman has been placed on injured reserve after he took a puck to the face and left midway through a game.

“I mean, it [stinks losing Pelech],” defenseman Scott Mayfield said. “Obviously, that’s part of our game. We play a physical, sometimes vicious game and that stuff happens. We have a lot of depth in this organization, and guys can step up, we were able to do that last night (against the Sabres), pull out the win, but it’ll be a challenge.”

Along with Pelech, the Islanders are without Mathew Barzal, Anthony Duclair, and Mike Reilly. New York head coach Patrick Roy says those injuries are tough to overcome.

“It really [stinks] losing guys. I mean, don’t get me wrong here, but at the same time, this is the reality of today,” Roy said. “It’s part of the game now, and we need to find ways to win games. I do trust this room. This is a strong room. This is a room with guys that care. It’s a room that has a lot of leadership, and I believe that.”

New York is 6-6-4 to begin the season.