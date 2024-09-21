Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Adding Star $23 Million Defenseman in Blockbuster

The Toronto Maple Leafs put an emphasis on defense and goaltending this offseason and one trade pitch adds another star defenseman.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Jamie Oleksiak from the Seattle Kraken.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Jamie Oleksiak ($2.3 million retained)

Kraken acquire:

Topi Niemela

2026 first-round pick

2026 third-round pick

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto goes all-in this season by dealing two picks and a prospect.

Toronto would acquire Oleksiak who’s entering the fourth year of his five-year $23 million deal. Oleksiak is also from Toronto so he’s another local player who would be a fan favorite. The 6-foot-7 defenseman would help bolster the blue line and could be the Maple Leafs’ second-line left-shot pairing and push Oliver Ekman-Larsson to the third pairing where he would be better suited. Last season with the Kraken, Oleksiak recorded 2 goals and 13 assists for 15 points in 82 games.

The Maple Leafs would deal two draft picks prospect Niemela who could push for NHL minutes on the blue line this season. Niemela is 22 and was selected in the third round of the 2020 NHL draft. Last season in the AHL, Niemela recorded 8 goals and 31 assists for 39 points in 68 games.

Maple Leafs Coach Bringing Intensity

Play

Toronto hired Stanley Cup-winning coach Craig Berube this offseason after firing Sheldon Keefe.

In his first week of training camp, Berube has brought the intensity up, which he is pleased with how everyone has responded.

“I think, you know, a lot of work and compete out there, a lot of battles. Just learning that you’re going to be uncomfortable a lot of times in games and you’ve got to work and compete under those circumstances,” Berube said on September 18. “I was very happy with the first day overall. Guys really worked.”

Maple Leafs veteran forward Ryan Reaves also spoke about the training camp and said it was the hardest practice he’s ever been a part of.

“Today was in my top two and it probably wasn’t two,” Reaves said. “It was a good day though. I think it sends a message to the team right away of what our identity is gonna be and I think guys enjoyed that battle. And we got through it and we won the day two.”

The Maple Leafs will open its 2024-25 NHL season on the road on October 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Kraken Make a Splash in Offseason

Play

Seattle missed the playoffs in the 2023-24 NHL season and in the offseason, the Kraken were one of the most aggressive teams.

Seattle went out and signed forward Stanley Cup-winning forward Chandler Stephenson and Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Brandon Montour to seven-year deals. It was major splashes which general manager Ron Francis says is exciting for the franchise.

“It’s an exciting day for the Kraken organization and our fans, right?” Francis said on July 1. “It just goes to show that players want to come to Seattle. They want to play for this organization. They want to play in front of our great fans.”

The Kraken will open its 2024-25 NHL season at home on October 8 against the St. Louis Blues.