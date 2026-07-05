Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Dealing $60M Defenseman in 1-for-1 Swap

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping to get off of Morgan Rielly’s contract as both sides are ready to move on.

Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the Maple Leafs trading Rielly to the Pittsburgh Penguins for another defenseman who needs a change of scenery.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Ryan Graves

2028 third-round pick (San Jose)

Penguins acquire:

The proposed deal is an intriguing one as Toronto takes on Graves, who’s someone Pittsburgh is trying to move, but does get a third-round pick, while Pittsburgh acquires Rielly. Rielly is the better defenseman, but he is owed more money, which is why the return isn’t as high.

Graves could be a third-pairing defenseman for the Maple Leafs, as he could use a change of scenery. He’s in the fourth year of his six-year, $27M deal, and it’s a contract the Penguins would like to get out of. However, at just $4.5 million, it saves the Maple Leafs $3 million per season, and he can play a similar role to Rielly. Graves recorded 1 goal in 22 games last season for the Penguins.

In return, the Maple Leafs would trade Rielly, who needs a fresh start somewhere. Rielly’s in the fifth year of his eight-year, $60 million deal, as he has a cap hit of $7.5 million. He’s familiar with Penguins GM Kyle Dubas. So perhaps he would waive his no-trade clause to go to Pittsburgh and be a second-pairing defenseman. Rielly would also have less offensive responsibility with Erik Karlsson on the roster. He recorded 11 goals and 25 assists for 36 points in 78 games last season.

Maple Leafs GM Open to Keeping Rielly

Although many expected Rielly to be dealt this offseason, so far that hasn’t happened.

Rielly was linked to the San Jose Sharks, but they went out and traded for Darnell Nurse, which takes them out of this deal. So, Maple Leafs GM John Chayka said he’s fine keeping Rielly as he believes he can be a key part of the offense.

“For us, where we’re at, where we’re trying to go, he’s been a leader. He’s the longest-tenured Leaf, nothing but respect for him. As we look to improve the group, we’ll always consider everything, but I would say at this juncture Morgan’s a big part of this,” Chayka said on Real Kyper and Bourne.

Even though Rielly was widely expected to be traded, he could very well begin the season with the Maple Leafs. And, he could be on Toronto’s top pair with new addition Darren Raddysh.

Rielly Wants to Stay in Toronto

Although Rielly’s name has come up in trade rumors, he has said he wants to remain in Toronto.

After Toronto’s season came to an end, Rielly was asked about potentially being dealt, and he said that was something he had thought about, but he hopes it doesn’t happen.

“It’s a challenging thing to answer when those conversations haven’t happened yet,” Rielly said. “But after a year like this — after any year, but especially one that [was] very disappointing — change is bound to happen. So, I think as an athlete, you have to be prepared for that. It’s not the first time that it’s crossed my mind. It’s not something anyone believes that they’re not open to. So when that conversation happens, we’ll deal with it accordingly. …

“I’ve always loved being in Toronto and being a part of this organization. It’s very meaningful to me, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I’ve always wanted to stay. I still want to stay. I love playing here, I love being a Maple Leaf, and this organization means a lot to me.”

Rielly has spent his entire NHL career with the Maple Leafs.