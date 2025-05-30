Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring $27.5M Gritty Forward in Intriguing Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be a team to watch this offseason as Toronto looks to add more talent to its roster.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Jaden Schwartz from the Seattle Kraken.

Maple Lefas acquire:

Jaden Schwartz ($2 million retained)

Kraken acquire:

Calle Jarnkrok

Nick Robertson

2025 second-round pick (Florida)

2027 third-round pick

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one as Toronto gets a hard-working, gritty forward to fill out the bottom-six. In return, the Maple Leafs would give up two draft picks and two forwards who don’t have a clear spot on the roster.

Toronto would acquire Schwartz, who’s in the final year of his five-year, $27.5 million deal. With Seattle retaining money, he’d only be paid $3.5 million, which would be perfect for a third-line spot. Schwartz recorded 26 goals and 23 assists for 49 points in 81 games this season with Seattle. He won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

In return, Toronto would give up two draft picks as well as two NHL players. Jarnkrok is in the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million deal and is a likely trade candidate. He could be a third-line forward for Seattle and be used as a trade chip at the deadline. Jarnkrok recorded 1 goal and 6 assists for 7 points in 19 games.

Toronto would also deal Robertson, who’s an RFA and requested a trade last offseason. He once again didn’t get a big role and was scratched throughout the playoffs, leaving him to be a trade candidate.

Maple Leafs Looking to Trade Jarnkrok

Toronto is looking to shake up its roster this offseason, and Jarnkrok’s name has come up in trade talks.

Jarnkrok, David Kampf, Max Domi, and Robertson are all forwards who have been in trade rumors since the season ended. NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that Jarnkrok and Kampf are buyout candidates for the Maple Leafs.

“The Maple Leafs have $26,859,001 in salary cap space going into the 2025-26 season, as per our friends at PuckPedia,” Pagnotta wrote. “Toronto may free up even more space if they move, or buy out, David Kampf and/or Calle Jarnkrok, which is under consideration, according to a team source.”

The Maple Leafs, after yet another early playoff disappointment, are expected to make some major changes this offseason.

One thing Toronto needs to add is players who know what it takes to win and are hard workers in the playoffs, which Schwartz is.

Maple Leafs Need ‘DNA’ Change

After Toronto was eliminated from the playoffs, it was revealed that President Brendan Shanahan wouldn’t be brought back.

That isn’t the only big move expected, as Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said at his press conference that the team needs a DNA change.

“There’s some DNA that has to change in our team,” Treliving said. “If you keep getting to the same result, there’s some DNA that needs to change. That’s on me going forward. We’ve now started the planning, and it’s early, for putting a team together for 2025-26.”

Toronto has advanced to the second round just twice with this core since making the playoffs in 2017.