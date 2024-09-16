Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquire Star $36 Million Forward in Blockbuster

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in their Stanley Cup window and one trade pitch has them acquiring a star forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Brock Nelson ($3 million retained)

Islanders acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto parts ways with two NHL players, a prospect, and two draft picks for Nelson.

Nelson is entering the final year of his six-year $36 million deal. Nelson could play center and make the Maple Leafs that much deeper or become the top-line left-winger for Toronto. Last season with the Islanders, Nelson recorded 34 goals and 35 assists for 69 points in 82 games.

The big part of the return would be the draft picks and Robertson. Robertson signed a one-year $875,000 extension with Toronto as he was an RFA. The former second-round pick would be given a bigger role and could be a top-six forward with the Islanders.

Jarnkrok could slot into the Islanders’ third-line center role and help kill penalties. Kressler, meanwhile, is an undrafted free agent who will likely play in the AHL this season and could push for NHL minutes in the near future.

Islanders’ Nelson Mentioned in Trade Rumors

Play

With Nelson entering the final year of his deal, his future in New York has been a talking point.

The American has spent his entire NHL career with the Islanders, but his next contract could be an intriguing one as he would be a popular trade target.

“I’m curious to see what they do Brock Nelson contract-wise because I think he’s a huge part of the group, not that [Lou] Lamoriello is going to tell me,” Elliotte Friedman said on ‘32 Thoughts The Podcast.'”

With Nelson entering the final year of his deal, EyesonIsles.com wrote an article mentioning Nelson as a trade target if the Islanders struggle early on.

“We can expect Nelson’s name (and Kyle Palmieri’s) to be front and center of trade speculation around the league unless the Islanders prove that they are better than a team capable of being a Wild Card, and one that is looking to bolster their lineup for a deep playoff run.”

Nelson has skated in 840 games recording 275 goals and 256 assists for 531 points.

Maple Leafs GM Expecting Robertson to be Important

Toronto signed Robertson to a one-year $875,000 extension after he had asked for a trade this summer.

However, Robertson decided to sign a contract and compete for a bigger role in training camp. Despite the trade request and near holdout, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving is eager for Robertson to be back in the fold.

“I’ve got a good relationship with Nick. We talked throughout the summer and you just explained it. Here’s the situation. Everybody’s got it in their stripes,” Treliving said. “But Nick’s got it, I like Nick. He shoots it in the net. But you got to do other things, too.

“You’ve got to round out your game. You’ve got to be a complete player. But it’s a fresh, clean slate with a new coach, a new opportunity. So I know the last couple of days he’s been here, he’s excited, and I’m looking forward to seeing him,” Treliving added.

Robertson was selected in the second round of the 2019 NHL draft. He’s skated in 87 games recording 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points.