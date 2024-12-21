Trade Proposal Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring Gritty $12 Million Defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be buyers ahead of the trade deadline and one trade pitch has them adding a gritty defenseman.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Radko Gudas from the Anaheim Ducks.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Radko Gudas ($2 million retained)

Ducks acquire:

Ty Voit

2026 third-round pick

2027 third-round pick

The proposed deal does make sense as Toronto adds some physicality to its blue line in Gudas. Anaheim, meanwhile, gets a prospect and two draft picks to help its rebuild.

Gudas is in the second year of his three-year $12 million deal, but Anaheim would retain $2 million of his $4 million yearly salary. Gudas plays with a physical edge and would be a third-pairing defenseman for the Maple Leafs. This season with Anaheim, he’s skated in 31 games recording 0 goals and 5 assists for 5 points.

The big part of the return would be the draft picks which the Ducks can use for their rebuild. Voit, meanwhile, was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL draft. Voit is currently playing in the ECHL as he’s skated in 23 games recording 5 goals and 7 assists for 12 points.

Ducks Teammate Heaps Praises on Gudas

Anaheim is in the midst of a rebuild and Gudas is the team’s captain.

Although Gudas isn’t the most well-known player, his teammate Alex Killorn says he is a great leader and teammate.

“I’ve played with Radko for a long time. We both played under Jon Cooper and a lot of principles we still play with, or we want our team to play with come from him,” Killorn said to Heavy.com. “Gudas is not the loudest guy, he is when he has to be. But, a lot of his leadership comes from how he plays. I think that is the way Anaheim wants to play, just his work ethic. Every night he’s going to bring it.”

Gudas is known for his physical play as he is also isn’t afraid to fight and stand up for his teammates.

Maple Leafs Make Changes to Blue Line

Toronto decided to make changes to its blue line and its pairings.

The Maple Leafs moved Oliver Ekman-Larsson back to the left side, while Jake McCabe is back playing with Simon Benoit. Toronto coach Craig Berube says it was a move they need to make.

“I think more than anything, we switched them up the last couple of times in-game, putting OEL back on left, McCabe played right here before with Benoit, they’re a good pair, it’s a heavy pair. It’s just moving guys around, just the same as we do up front with the lines at times, mix them up once in a while,” Berube said.

Morgan Rielly is now playing with Conor Timmins, while Chris Tanev is paired with Ekman-Larsson. Rielly says playing with Timmins is something he enjoys.

“(Timmins) makes a ton of plays. He’s a good skater with good offensive instincts and a great shot. As a defense core, we’re looking to improve and play really well with whoever it is you’re out there with,” Rielly said.

The Maple Leafs will host the New York Islanders on December 21.