Trade Proposal Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring Star $25 Million Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs put an emphasis on goaltending and defense in the offseason, but to begin the season, the offense has struggled.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Ryan Strome from the Anaheim Ducks.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Ryan Strome ($2.5 million retained)

Ducks acquire:

The proposed deal does make sense as Anaheim gets off of Strome’s deal while acquiring a second-round pick and two NHL players, including one young forward who could be part of their future.

Strome is in the third year of his five-year $25 million deal with the Ducks. The forward could be a middle-six forward with the Maple Leafs and help add some much-needed offense to the lineup, as well as his ability to chip in on the power play. Strome has recorded 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points in 11 games.

The big part of the return would be the second-round pick and Holmberg. The Swede is a bottom-six forward but is only 25 so he fits in with the Ducks’ young core. In his NHL career, Holmberg has skated in 102 games recording 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points.

Jarnkrok, meanwhile, is in the third year of his four-year $8.4 million deal. The veteran forward could be a middle-six forward for the Ducks. He also could be used as a trade chip at the deadline to acquire more assets.

Maple Leafs’ Jarnkrok Battling Back From Injury

Jarnkrok has yet to play in a game for the Maple Leafs as he’s working his way back from an injury.

Jarnkrok suffered an injury during training camp and was placed on long-term injured reserve before the season. The forward has no timeline for his return as on October 24, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said Jarnkrok is still working through his injury.

“He’s still recovering from his injury and working on it daily. Hasn’t been on the ice yet, so, that’s where he’s at,” Berube told the media on October 24.

When Jarnkrok does return to the Maple Leafs lineup he will be on the team’s second or third line and also chip in on power play. Last season, he recorded 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points in 52 games.

Ducks Forward Hopeful to End Playoff Drought

Anaheim hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2017-18 season.

The Ducks are a rebuilding team, but veteran forward Alex Killorn says he thinks the team can compete for a playoff spot this season.

“Yeah, it’s tough to kind of put certain expectations on what we want to do as a team,” Killorn said to Heavy.com. “Obviously, the playoffs right now is our goal. I think even with the start of the season, we’ve put ourselves in a decent spot. It’s going to be a long road to get there, but that’s always the goal. Whether we get there or not, I’m not sure. But I’m very hopeful with the amount of talent on this team.”

The Ducks are off to a 4-5-2 start and are second-last in the Pacific Division.