Trade Proposal Has Maple Leafs Acquiring 2 Veteran Forwards From Flyers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have some key forwards out with injury and one trade proposal has them acquiring two veteran forwards.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Morgan Frost and Garnet Hathaway from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Flyers acquire:

Matt Benning

David Kampf

2025 third-round pick (Edmonton’s)

2026 sixth-round pick (San Jose’s)

The proposed deal does make sense as Toronto gets help at forwards, while Philadelphia gets two draft picks and two NHL players.

Toronto would acquire Frost and Hathaway who would add to the Maple Leafs roster. Frost could be a top-six player in Toronto. He’s in the final year of his two-year $4.2 million deal. This season, he’s skated in 16 games recording 1 goal and 5 assists for 6 points.

Hathaway, meanwhile, would be a bottom-six forward for the Maple Leafs and add some size to the roster. The forward has skated in 19 games recording 2 goals and 5 assists for 7 points.

In return, Toronto would deal two draft picks as well as Kampf. The veteran forward would be a fourth-line forward for the Flyers.

The Flyers would also acquire defenseman Benning from Toronto. Benning has yet to appear in a game for Toronto since being acquired by the Maple Leafs from the San Jose Sharks. In his NHL career, Benning has skated in 464 games recording 17 goals and 85 assists for 102 points.

Maple Leafs Have Multiple Key Forwards Injured

Toronto has a need at forward as Auston Matthews, Max Domi, Max Pacioretty, Calle Jarnkrok, and Kampf are all out with injuries.

Matthews is the Leafs’ best player but he has been out with an undisclosed injury. Toronto GM Brad Treliving announced Matthews went to Germany for treatment.

“We haven’t been trying to be cryptic with all this stuff. We’ve been calling him day-to day-because that’s what he’s been,” Treliving said. “We’ve looked at the schedule here and what we’re trying to do is use this week to hopefully get this thing behind him. As part of that, he and our Doc Forman went over to Germany to see a doc that he’s used in the past. More as a general checkup, but also to get some work done on his thing. It’s not alarming.

“It was something we’ve been discussing, knowing that he’s going to be getting this week, but we’re hopeful that once we get through the week here, he’ll be back up and skating and his return to play would be after that,” Treliving added. “Matthews has skated in So again, nothing new. There’s been no setbacks. Everything’s been actually going quite well. We’re just trying to use the days that we’ve got here with less games being played to just try to get this behind us.”

Matthews has skated in 13 games recording 5 goals and 6 assists for 11 points this season.

Flyers’ Frost Likely to be Traded

Philadelphia selected Frost 27th overall in the 2017 NHL draft.

However, the forward hasn’t lived up to expectations and has been a healthy scratch as of late. NHL insider Kevin Kurz of The Athletic believes it is trending to Frost being dealt.

“Trading Frost, now or later on, could benefit both the player and the organization,” Kurz wrote. “Even if the Flyers might be selling low on Frost, doing him a favor by moving him to another team that would give him more of an opportunity than Tortorella seems to be willing to do at the moment would at least earn them some goodwill around the league. It’s always felt like this was a make-or-break year for Frost in a Flyers sweater. Lately, that needle is steadily inching towards break.”

Frost has skated in 245 career games recording 40 goals and 76 assists for 116 points.