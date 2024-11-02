Trade Proposal Has Maple Leafs Landing Gritty Forward in Intriguing Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs will likely be active on the trade front up until the deadline and one trade pitch has them acquiring a gritty forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Tanner Jeannot from the Los Angeles Kings.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Kings acquire:

The proposed deal does make sense as Toronto would acquire a gritty forward who can help in the playoffs for two forwards who don’t have a clear path to playing time with the Maple Leafs.

Jeannot is in the final year of his two-year $5.33 million deal, which he originally signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The gritty forward was dealt to the Kings this offseason, but the proposed deal sees the Kings moving on from him already. Jeannot could add some size to the bottom-six as well as some depth scoring which has been an issue for the Maple Leafs.

In return, the Maple Leafs would deal Jarnkrok who’s in the third year of his four-year $8.4 million deal. Janrkrok could be a middle-six forward for the Kings and add more offense than Jeannot brings.

Holmberg, meanwhile, is just 25 years old and could be a bottom-six forward but could develop into a second-line player in the NHL. The Swede has skated in 101 career games recording 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points.

Maple Leafs Likely to Deal Some Forwards

Toronto already traded defenseman Timothy Liljegren to the San Jose Sharks. But, Toronto will likely remain active on the trade front.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli said on Daily Faceoff Live that the Maple Leafs could look to trade some forwards.

“I’ve said it before, Leafs fans can continue to hate, or whatever it might be,” Seravalli said. “Nick Robertson was a healthy scratch this week and remains a candidate to be moved if the Leafs can find the right value in return for him. He’s been unable to be elevated in that Leafs lineup for any sustained period of time.

“So, when you look at their roster and you realize that the only player who is waiver exempt in that group is Matthew Knies, and he ain’t going anywhere,” Seravalli said. “That means the Leafs either need to waive players to make room for both (Hakanpaa/Dewar). Or they need to make a trade. Keep an eye on the Leafs. The other shoe has to drop on these guys if they are healthy on the other end of this conditioning stint.”

Robertson, Jarnkrok, David Kampf, and Holmberg names have come up as potential trade candidates for the Maple Leafs.

How Does Jeannot Fit With Maple Leafs?

Jeannot could be on the Maple Leafs third line and be a much better version of Ryan Reaves.

The 27-year-old isn’t afraid to throw his body around and play a physical game. He also is a good fighter who can help protect the Maple Leafs stars but can add more offense than Reaves brings.

Jeannot scored 24 goals with the Nashville Predators in the 2021-22 season, so the ability is there. He didn’t produce with Tampa Bay as the Lightning had liked, but he can be a 15-goal scorer who plays a physical role in Toronto.