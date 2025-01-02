Trade Proposal Has Maple Leafs Dealing Marner for $92 Million in Blockbuster

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the top teams in the NHL and one trade proposal has them making a stunning one-for-one blockbuster.

NHL analyst James Turner of Leafs Nation shared a trade proposal that sees the Maple Leafs dealing Mitch Marner in a one-for-one swap with the Vancouver Canucks.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Canucks acquire:

The one-for-one swap is interesting and would be a blockbuster, but Toronto likely wouldn’t do the deal.

Although Marner is in the final year of his deal, he still is an impactful player for the Maple Leafs. The winger leads the team in points as he’s skated in 38 games recording 13 goals and 38 assists for 51 points. Marner would be on the Canucks’ top line and help boost the team’s offense.

Pettersson, meanwhile, would replace Marner on the top line and also add some security as he is signed long-term which Marner isn’t. The Swede is in the first year of his eight-year $92.8 million deal. Pettersson has skated in 34 games recording 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points.

Analyst Explains Marner For Pettersson Swap

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster and at first glance, it’s a questionable move for both teams.

However, Turner believes it’s a trade that makes sense for both sides. Both players could be in need of a change of scenery, as Toronto gets long-term security, while Vancouver gets one of the best players in the NHL.

“The Leafs have been relatively quiet regarding Mitch Marner’s future in Toronto. Marner is a polarizing star amongst the Leafs’ faithful,” Turner wrote. “Though his skill cannot be questioned, he is often maligned for contributing to the team’s lack of playoff success. Could trading the 27-year-old star winger for the 26-year-old star centre work for both teams? Marner is an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after this season, and his current no-movement clause (NMC) means that any transaction would require his approval.

“Vancouver would also likely require Marner to agree to sign long-term with the Canucks,” Turner added. “While there’s no reason to think Marner would have any motivation to allow a trade, for argument’s sake, it could be a good fit for both teams. With Auston Matthews’ lingering injuries, another star center could be ideal. A one-for-one deal between the two young stars could also provide an equal opportunity for both contentious stars to get a fresh start.”

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster and Turner thinks it’s a deal that makes sense.

Maple Leafs Star Forward Closing in on Return

Toronto is one of the best teams in the NHL, and the Maple Leafs have been doing it without Auston Matthews.

Matthews hasn’t played since December 20 due to an undisclosed injury. The star forward has returned to practice and is getting closer to a return.

“I do (feel like progress is being made),” Maple Leafs coach Berube said. “Seeing him out here in practice and competing in a full practice is progress. He’s going in the right direction which is great. I know there’s no timeline and we are all looking for one. But, it’s great having him out there.”

Matthews has skated in 24 games recording 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points.