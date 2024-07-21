Maple Leafs Trade Proposal With Stars Dubbed ‘Win-Win Scenario’

The Toronto Maple Leafs have not found a solution for disgruntled forward Nick Robertson’s trade request and refusal to sign an extension with the franchise.

Robertson wants to experience a new environment, is chasing new opportunities, and has informed the franchise about his decision not to sign an extension thus requesting a trade.

Jim Parsons of NHL Trade Talk and The Hockey Writers believes a trade to the Dallas Stars, where Robertson has a brother playing, could be a win-win move that benefits both franchises.

“Robertson believes he’d benefit from a change of scenery. Given his treatment by the Maple Leafs, from his perspective, it’s easy to see why. With his brother Jason thriving in Dallas, a trade could reunite the siblings and give Nick a fresh start,” Parsons wrote on July 20. “While I’d love to see Nick stay in Toronto, having (Mark) Leach now on board in scouting might offer the team a chance for a win-win scenario that could make everyone happier.”

In Parsons’ proposal, the Maple Leafs would receive a couple of prospects and the Stars would land Robertson. Parsons, however, didn’t name any particular Stars’ players.

“The Maple Leafs would receive a couple of prospects in this trade,” Parsons wrote. “In return, the Stars would acquire Nick Robertson. His scoring ability can be game-changing, and pairing him with his brother Jason could provide the Stars with another potent offensive weapon. There’s every reason to believe that Nick could thrive in Dallas.”

This transaction, a “win-win” in Parson’s eyes, would benefit the Stars giving him “a promising young forward” and “enhancing their offensive depth,” while it’d also help Toronto in receiving “prospects or draft picks to bolster their pipeline.”

Toronto Hires Scouting Director Mark Leach from Stars

On top of their free-agency moves, the Leafs completed another transaction impacting their employees. Toronto hired scouting director Mark Leach from the Dallas Stars to take over the Director of Amateur Scouting position.

We’ve hired Mark Leach as the team’s Director of Amateur Scouting — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 18, 2024

Leach joins Toronto after spending the last 11 seasons with the Stars. While in Dallas, Leach served as an amateur scout under GM Jim Nill and head-of-scouting Joe McDonnell.

Parsons believes this move could help, and lead to, a trade with the Stars involving Robertson.

“Given Leach’s deep knowledge of the Stars’ system and players, his arrival in Toronto could open up some intriguing trade possibilities—particularly involving Nick Robertson,” Parsons wrote.

Considering Leach is not linked to Nick Robertson in any way, there is a chance the front office decides to move on from the disgruntled forward under the recommendation of new scouting honcho Leach.

Given Leach’s links to Dallas as a former employee of the Stars, his knowledge of Dallas’ farm system, and Nick having a brother playing for the Stars, a trade between both franchises could be feasible.

Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson Unwilling to Sign Extension

The Leafs extended a qualifying offer to Robertson on July 1. That move converted Robertson into a restricted free agent when his three-year, $2.39 million entry-level contract expired on that date.

Robertson’s trade request, however, went public through NHL insider Chris Johnston. Johnston broke the news on June 30.

“Sources say that RFA Nick Robertson has no plans to re-sign with the Leafs this summer and has informed the team that he would like to be traded,” Johnston reported.

Robertson has played just 87 regular-season games since the Leafs drafted him with the No. 53 pick in the 2019 NHL draft. He’s scored 17 goals and assisted 17 more for 34 total points.

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving confirmed on July 1 that there’ve been some issues with Robertson, but at least for now, Toronto is not considering trading him.

“I have certainly known that there was some frustration with Nick, but we look at Nick as an excellent player,” Treliving said. “There is a great opportunity for Nick here. We need him to be a good player for us. I am not going to get into any speculation or public back-and-forth. We will just leave it at that and continue to move forward.”

According to PuckPedia, the Maple Leafs still have a sizable $2.4 million in cap space. Toronto, however, only has 20 players in their active roster as of July 21. The Stars shouldn’t have a problem landing Robertson in a sing-and-trade considering they have $6.2 million in cap space.