NHL Insider Reveals Sudden Twist In Morgan Rielly Trade Speculation From Maple Leafs

There have been multiple changes to the Toronto Maple Leafs since general manager John Chayka took over the position vacated by Brad Treliving, and multiple new additions to the roster as well.

Among the more notable departures from the club are goaltender Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit, who were traded to the Philadelphia Flyers. Additionally, Nicholas Robertson was dealt to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In the meantime, there have been rampant rumors surrounding the future of veteran defenseman Morgan Rielly, who is the longest-serving current member of the team. It appears as though all indications are pointing toward a departure for Rielly, and those rumors were further fueled by Leafs Insider Jeff Marek.

Toronto Maple Leafs Insider Jeff Marek Poured Fuel On The Rumors Of Morgan Rielly’s Potential Departure

While making an appearance on “The Sheet with Jeff Marek”, NHL Insider David Pagnotta revealed that while Rielly is most likely going to move, there’s a chance that he does so after the upcoming season has already begunhttps://x.com/thesheethockey/status/2073383827360395404?s=20 rather than before.

“Morgan Rielly – is this thirst going to get quenched here?” asked Marek. “Is this going to come to a terminal point, and it’s off to somewhere else? Or is that it? Is Morgan Rielly a Maple Leaf?”

“I was told after we left the studio on Wednesday that it’s a matter of when, not if, he’s going to be traded,” Pagnotta answered. “And the when is the biggest question mark, because there is no timeline. I think the Leafs are prepared to start the season with him, but, I think they’d like to make it happen before they get to that point. But I was told Wednesday, it’s a when, not if, scenario.”

While Pagnotta noted there’s a chance that Rielly could actually start the upcoming season with the Maple Leafs, he most likely will not be finishing his current contract as a member of the team.

“What’s the when? It can’t be defined,” Pagnotta said. “It could be this week, next week, next month, or into the season. But it certainly seems that at some point, by the time his contract ends, well before his contract ends, he’s going to be sporting another jersey at some point.”

Rielly still has four years left on his contract with a $7.5 million salary cap hit.

Morgan Rielly Is The Longest- Tenured Maple Leafs Player

Rielly, in his 13th season with the Maple Leafs, recorded 11 goals and 25 assists for a total of 36 points. He averaged 21:08 of ice time per game and finished the year with a minus-18 rating.

Former Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving, who was relieved of his duties on March 30, suggested that a fresh start might ultimately serve both Rielly and the organization well.

“I still think there is a lot of game there,” Treliving said in May.. “It is something Morgan and I talked a lot about when we were together.”

“Listen, he has been there a long time,” he continued. “There is a heaviness that goes with it. He is a guy who feels a real responsibility in Toronto. No question, in the last couple of years, he would probably be the first to tell you that it hasn’t been perfect by any stretch, but I still think there is a lot of game left in Morgan.”