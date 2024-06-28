Maple Leafs Could Lose Free Agent Forward to New York Rangers

The NHL free agency is right around the corner scheduled to kick off on July 1. The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to risk losing a few free agents by delaying contract negotiations.

Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi, a pending UFA, has been linked to the New York Rangers. According to Vince Mercogliano of USA Today, Bertuzzi’s skill set “aligns well” with the Rangers’ needs.

“The 29-year-old is one of the best skill-and-snarl players on the market, which aligns well with what Drury is looking for,” Mercogliano wrote.

The analyst acknowledged that Bertuzzi had a “down offensive season” with low numbers. Mercogliano also believes that could lower his demands in free agency and create an avenue for the Rangers to try and sign him.

“He’s coming off a down offensive season in which he only posted 43 points (21 goals and 22 assists) while being overshadowed by many of the Maple Leafs’ high-paid stars, but could that bring his asking price into a range that works for the Rangers?”

Bertuzzi just completed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Maple Leafs. He appeared in 80 regular-season games last year scoring 43 points for an average of 0.54 points per game. Bertuzzi also racked up 53 penalties in minutes.

Maple Leafs’ Tyler Bertuzzi Expected to Test Free Agency

The Maple Leafs have a sizable chunk of cap space entering free agency on July 1. PuckPedia projects Toronto to have $19.7 million available to sign new contracts. However, the franchise only has 15 players under contract.

The Leafs need to bolster both the blue line, sign a new goalie (potentially two), and a few forwards. Given the needs, it’s reasonable to allow Bertuzzi to explore the market and circle back to him later.

Bertuzzi expressed interest in returning to the Leafs, but that might have to wait. James Mirtle and Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reported on June 26 that Toronto wants to keep as much salary cap available on July 1. Consequently, it’s not expected that Bertuzzi will be re-signed ahead of that date.

“The Leafs have a lot of forwards under contract, especially once they’ve signed their RFAs, but with Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi looking likely to head to the open market on Monday, that’s two players who played in the top six most of last season and produced a combined 90 points that need to be replaced somehow,” the analysts wrote.

NY Rangers’ Need for A New Top-Six Winger

According to multiple league sources speaking to Mercogliano ahead of the draft, Rangers General Manager Chris Drury is “exploring trades to free up even more cap space, with forward Kaapo Kakko and defenseman Jacob Trouba the leading candidates.”

Mercogliano also reported Drury will be “forced to stay out of the deep end of the UFA pool.” That could lead the Rangers to explore signing players such as Bertuzzi.

“Many believe the Rangers’ No. 1 priority is finding a right winger to play on the top line with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad,” Mercogliano wrote. “Center depth, size and speed, and upgrading their defense are other areas they’d like to address.”

The Rangers used a rotation of Jack Roslovic, Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil, and Kakko on the right wing. Coach Peter Laviolette, however, never found a proper partner for Kreider and Zibanejad.

PuckPedia projects New York to have $13.7 million of cap space ahead of free agency with 17 players under contract. The Rangers already opened some cap room by waiving Barclay Goodrow and having him claimed by the San Jose Sharks.