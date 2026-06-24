Maple Leafs Urged to Sign Former 28-Goal Scoring Winger in Intriguing Move

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be active this offseason in overhauling their roster.

Toronto has already added Darren Raddysh to the blue line, while the Maple Leafs will likely look to add to their forward group. The Maple Leafs could use some more secondary scoring, and analyst Anthony Petrielli of MapleLeafsHotStove urges the team to pursue Jaden Schwartz in free agency.

“You could argue Schwartz is still effectively a top-six forward. He produced over 0.5 points per game last season, and the year prior, he scored 26 goals and 49 points in 81 games,” Petirelli wrote.

“A player like Schwartz in the bottom six would be a luxury. If he were the only scoring winger added by the Leafs, he might even end up in the top six. I’ve included him here because he fits nicely in a third-line role, and with his projected contract, he would be a useful player who can move up the lineup when needed. Schwartz is solid defensively and still capable offensively — he has a great shot. If a player like Cowan or the Leafs’ first overall pick isn’t ready for the top six, Schwartz would be an ideal linemate in a softer role.”S

Schwartz helped the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019, so he does add some winning pedigree to the Maple Leafs roster. At age 33, he likely will be in line for a multi-year deal around $3-5 million a season.

Schwartz recorded 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points in 50 games. His career high is 28 goals and 63 assists.

Schwartz has Injury Concerns

One knock on Schwartz is the injury concerns that come with him.

Schwartz is getting older and has been hindered by injuries in the past couple of seasons.

“The question is how long Schwartz will remain a good player. The 34-year-old was injured last season, and Father Time is undefeated. He posted some of the worst underlying numbers of his career last season, though Seattle was also a poor team, and he also finished with the lowest offensive-zone start rate of his career at 44.7%,” Petirelli added.

“That suggests he doesn’t excel as a checker, so how would the Leafs configure their lines? He would not solve a checking-line need — he is more of a middle-six scoring winger who is an honest and solid player defensively. Schwartz falls in the “not fast or big” category, which will be a drawback to some, but on the right short-term deal, he is still good enough to justify the fit.”

But, if Schwartz can sign a reasonable deal, he does add some nice depth and experience to the Maple Leafs bottom-six.

Maple Leafs Could be Making More Moves

Toronto holds the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on Friday and is expected to select Gavin McKenna.

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are expected to continue to be aggressive on the trade front as well, according to TSN insider Darren Dreger.

“The Maple Leafs are definitely closing in on deals. Not necessarily related to Rielly, and nothing is done yet, but I’m told things are developing,” Dreger wrote.

The Maple Leafs are looking to return to the playoffs.