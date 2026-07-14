Maple Leafs Urged to Sign Former 40-Goal Star Sniper

The Toronto Maple Leafs have undoubtedly had a very busy offseason. They have brought in an array of new players, including Sergei Bobrovsky, Darren Raddysh, Nick Paul, Jack Roslovic, Colton Sissons, Brandon Duhaime, and Emil Andrae. They also moved on from other players like Joseph Woll, Brandon Carlo, Nick Robertson, Dennis Hildeby, and Simon Benoit.

Given how poorly last season went for the Maple Leafs, it makes sense that they have revamped their roster in a major way. Yet, when looking at their group, it is fair to argue that they could use another scoring winger before the start of the season. Due to this, they are now being viewed as a potential fit for one of the NHL’s top remaining unrestricted free agent (UFA) forwards.

In a recent article for Editor in Leaf, Edward Eng urged the Maple Leafs to sign forward Vladimir Tarasenko.

“With over 132 games of playoff experience that has included 51 goals and 78 total points, that breadth of experience could come in handy as the Maple Leafs aim to make it back to the postseason and make some noise this coming year,” Eng wrote about Tarasenko.

With the Maple Leafs needing help on offense, it would make sense if they took a chance on Tarasenko. He would have the potential to provide their forward group with a nice boost as they aim to bounce back in 2026-27.

Where Vladimir Tarasenko Could Fit in the Maple Leafs’ Lineup If Signed

When looking at the Maple Leafs’ current projected lineup, it is clear that Tarasenko would have the potential to improve it. When looking at a specific spot on their roster where he could fit, their third line with Teddy Blueger and Easton Cowan stands out. He would provide the Maple Leafs’ third line with a much-needed scorer if brought in.

However, Tarasenko could also compete with Roslovic for a spot on the Maple Leafs’ top line with Matthew Knies and Auston Matthews. In either scenario, Tarasenko would have the potential to improve the Maple Leafs’ top nine if signed. He would also offer them a clear option for their power play due to his offensive skill.

Tarasenko’s stats from last season show he can still make an impact. In 75 games with the Minnesota Wild in 2025-26, he posted 23 goals, 24 assists, and 47 points. With numbers like these, the former 40-goal scorer would give the Maple Leafs’ forward group some much-needed secondary scoring.

Maple Leafs & Vladimir Tarasenko Could Be Good Match on Short-Term Deal

With Tarasenko being 34 years old, he is a player whom the Maple Leafs should only consider signing to a short-term deal. A one-year contract would probably be the best course of action, but a two-year deal could also be worth it if he is willing to sign for an affordable cap hit.

In this scenario, he would have the potential to be a great fit on the Maple Leafs’ roster. Given the moves that the Maple Leafs have made this summer, it is clear that they want to be contenders again. Because of this, it would make sense if they took a gamble on a former star sniper like Tarasenko.