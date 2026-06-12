Maple Leafs Wanted Montreal’s Top Prospect in Exchange for Matthew Knies

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens nearly executed what would have been a blockbuster trade this past deadline. The deal would have sent Matthew Knies to Montreal in exchange for picks and prospects. However, the trade fell through as ex-Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving failed to submit the proposal prior to the deadline expiration period.

This would have been a massive trade for Montreal as they could have acquired the top-six addition to their loaded forward core that they have been searching for. One wonders if this past playoff run would have played out differently for the Canadiens with Knies a part of the fold. The team made it all the way to the eastern conference finals, where they were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Some of the players Toronto targeted have been name dropped. One of the pieces that the Maple Leafs were reportedly looking for in the potential trade return was Montreal’s top prospect in their system.

Toronto Wanted Michael Hage in Knies Deal

Via insider Darren Dreger, the player Toronto sought the most in this near-trade was Michael Hage. Hage is considered the Canadiens top player amongst their future pieces in the pipeline.

Hage is a 20 year old center that Montreal selected 21st overall in the 2024 entry draft. He has played collegiate hockey the past two seasons with the Michigan Wolverines. He’s impressed at the college level, amassing 13 goals and 39 assists in 39 games over this recent campaign. He also performed well in the World Juniors for Team Canada, where he led the tournament with two goals and 13 assists for 15 points in seven games.

Toronto has been looking for forward additions to their top-six to fill the void lost at the top of their lineup with the loss of Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights. While Hage is a prospect, he projects to be an impact star player in the NHL. He is a player who could make his transition to the league as soon as next season.

Montreal Will Likely Have to Look Elsewhere for Top Forward Addition

While the Maple Leafs and Canadiens could hypothetically revisit a follow up Knies trade this offseason, that scenario appears unlikely. This is especially the case with a new management regime in place for Toronto that has not shown interest in entering a rebuild thus far. They may be less willing to part with Knies as Chayka and his front office aim to engineer a fast retool.

For this reason, Knies is probably off the table for Montreal. They will most likely have to look elsewhere in their journey to bolster their forward core. One player that has been heavily linked to the Canadiens is the Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin.

This target would make more sense for Montreal, given the fact Larkin is a center. The Canadiens have been looking for a second line center to pair behind Nick Suzuki. Since Knies is a winger, he would not have plugged that hole in their lineup.