Wendel Clark Raves About Maple Leafs Legend Borge Salming’s Greatness

Wendel Clark reflected on Borje Salming’s career with the Toronto Maple Leafs and raved about his greatness as a player. Salming is regarded as one of the greatest Maple Leafs defensemen and players of all time.

Clark and Salming were teammates from 1985 until 1989. At the time, Clark was a cornerstone in the Maple Leafs’ rebuild as the 1st overall draft selection in 1985. Salming, meanwhile, was at the tail end of his career and still playing a key role.

The Swede’s No. 21 was honored by the Leafs in 2006 and formally retired by the franchise in 2016. Salming still holds multiple Leafs scoring records for defensemen and is among the immortalized players on Legends’ Row outside Scotiabank Arena.

Wendel Clark Raves About Ex-Maple Leafs Teammate Borje Salming’s Greatness

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Wendel Clark holds Borje Salming in high regard and looks back fondly at his experience playing with the Swede. Clark raved about Salming’s ability despite being 35 years old when they first played together with the Maple Leafs.

Clark has played with several Hall of Famers during his career, including Mats Sundin, Doug Gilmour, Joe Sakic, and Steve Yzerman. However, he pointed to Salming’s greatness as something that stood out, particularly when the Leafs struggled.

Salming was the best player on the team and showcased what he was capable of each game. Clark said he still wonders how much more successful the Swede could have been with a better supporting cast.

“We weren’t a great team but had Borje Salming, when you think of it in the ’70s through the ’80s, got to play with Potvin on the Islanders for four years or Boston. Put him on a team, Montreal with Robinson and Savard for the four years, put him on a team that good,” Clark told Clearing The Crease. “I still have him easily top-five ever. It’s not even a [debate]. I might have him higher than that ever.”

He continued:

“When we got there, Iafrate and Courtnall were our fastest guys and they couldn’t touch Borje, he was 35. And those two guys could skate. Remember the old training camp? You did eight laps one way, eight laps the other way, and he’d be done his laps and we’re not done,” Clark recalled. “I always try to remember how good was he in 1972, 1976, those Canada Cups when he played for Sweden. He was the No. 2 guy being Bobby Orr’s last best ever in ’76.”

Clark Shares Hilarious Story Involving Salming at Leafs Fitness Test

Clark once shared a hilarious story involving Salming during a Leafs fitness test.

‘Captain Crunch’ recalled Salming, who was always known for being in great physical shape, not believing that the test was important. Clark said the Swedish hockey legend made his point clear immediately after his VO2 test began.

“Borje Salming, so he would been the best fit Swedish athlete, but now he’s 36 years old. We do the VO2 test, where they hook you up to everything and oxygen, and tell you to ride a bike,” Clark told Ice Guardians. “Kids get him all hooked up and ready to go, and they say, ‘Go!’ And [Salming] would take all the stuff off and walk out, ‘I think I’m in good shape.'”