Maple Leafs’ Star $92 Million Forward Takes Subtle Jab at Former Coach

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward William Nylander took a subtle shot at his former coach Sheldon Keefe.

As the Maple Leafs opened up training camp on September 18, players are starting to speak to the media once again. On September 19, it was revealed that Nylander will once again start the year at center, but new coach Craig Berube believes it will be a permanent move.

Nylander attempted to be a center last season but was moved off of the position after two games. So, when asked about what changed from then to now, the Swede took a subtle shot at his former coach.

"I don't know. May have to ask my old coach about that."

“I’m excited. I think that I told Chief (Berube) that the most important thing is, like, you can’t play just one game if you want to try center. So, we agree on that. Give it a go, and hopefully it goes well…,” Nylander said on September 19.

“What’d I play, one game? I don’t know,” Nylander said with a grin.” You might have to ask my old coach about that.”

It was a subtle shot at Keefe who didn’t give Nylander a chance to play center, for whatever reason. But, the Swede is excited to be trusted by Berube to be a centerman this season.

Nylander is entering the first year of his eight-year $92 million deal with the Maple Leafs.

Berube Explains Why Nylander Will Play Center

Despite being drafted as a centerman, Nylander has spent nearly his entire NHL career on the wing.

However, with Berube entering his first season as the coach of the Maple Leafs, he said Nylander will get run at center this season.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of that that goes on throughout the summer before camp, you know, combinations and this and that. Again, things change. We all know that,” Berube said. “I’m going to start Willy in the middle here in camp, and Max is probably going to be on his wing right now to start, and that’s what we’ll start with for now and go from there.”

Berube also believes Nylander has all the tools to be a successful centerman for the Maple Leafs this season.

“Well, I think that with (Nylander’s) skill set, he can be a great transporter of the puck from our own zone to the offensive zone,” Berube said. “He’s strong, he’s big, he’s skilled. Anytime you can get somebody like that in the middle of the ice, I believe that’s a real important piece.”

Nylander recorded 40 goals and 58 assists for 98 points in 82 games last season.

Nylander’s Brother Signs With Maple Leafs AHL Team

Alex Nylander, the brother of William, signed an AHL deal with the Toronto Marlies this offseason.

Alex is in training camp as he looks to impress enough to get his contract converted to a standard NHL deal. But, after the first two days of training camp, Alex has full faith in his brother’s ability to play center well.

“He’ll be fine. He’s played that role before in his career, and I think he can play anywhere. I think he’ll do really good there as well, or just as good on the wing,” Alex Nylander said of William. “He’s fast and he obviously can score. But he’s also good at making a pass, getting it back, and opening up plays for you. So, he’ll have the puck a lot on his stick — and that’s when he’s really good.”

The Maple Leafs first preseason game will be on September 22 against the Ottawa Senators.