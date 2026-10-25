William Nylander Reaches Historic Goal Milestone for Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander scored his 300th goal during the Maple Leafs’ win on Saturday night.

The Maple Leafs routed the Edmonton Oilers 7-2 in a blowout win on Saturday night for Toronto, who have won four straight games and are looking every bit like a playoff contender at the moment.

Nylander scored twice for Toronto, once on the power play and once into an empty net, as Toronto once again gave Edmonton problems at Rogers Place, an arena where they have had plenty of success.

William Nylander Reaches 300-Goal Mark

After scoring his 299th and 300th career goal, Nylander reached a very elite group of Maple Leafs players who have reached that milestone with the historic hockey club.

Nylander’s two goals gave him eight for the year as he is on pace for another 40-goal season for the fourth time in his NHL career. He also has 18 points this season.

William Nylander’s Maple Leafs Career

Nylander was drafted by Toronto with the eighth overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, and he has spent his entire NHL career with the Maple Leafs since then.

In 763 career regular-season games, Nylander has scored 300 goals and 709 points, while also adding 26 goals and 58 points in 62 career postseason games.

The Maple Leafs haven’t had much playoff success during Nylander’s tenure with the club, but it hasn’t been his fault, as he has been playing so well for the club over the years.

This season is make-or-break for the Maple Leafs in many ways, as the team is trying to prove to captain Auston Matthews that they are a legitimate Stanley Cup contender and that he should re-sign with the team on a contract extension before his deal with the franchise runs out after next season.

Based on how well Toronto has been playing so far this season, it’s fair to say that the Maple Leafs are back, and having Nylander scoring so many goals for the team is certainly helping them, as he is one of the Maple Leafs’ best players and has been ever since he first entered the team’s lineup in 2015-16.