NHL Rumors: 3 Canucks Who Could Be Traded Next

The Vancouver Canucks traded away another one of their players on Monday as they continue their rebuild. This is because Vancouver traded forward Nils Hoglander to the Nashville Predators in exchange for the Colorado Avalanche’s 2029 third-round pick.

Questions about Hoglander’s future with the Canucks had come up for a while. As a result, seeing the Canucks trade him is not necessarily surprising.

With the Canucks being in a rebuild, we should continue to see more of their players get traded as the summer rolls on. Because of this, let’s take a look at three more Canucks who have the potential to be dealt next.

Canucks’ Brock Boeser Has Been Creating Chatter as a Trade Candidate

With the Canucks embracing a rebuild, Brock Boeser has been a popular trade candidate in the NHL. While Boeser signed a seven-year, $50.75 million contract with the Canucks just last offseason, it would make sense if Vancouver traded him as they focus on getting younger.

Teams looking for a top-six winger should be in the mix when it comes to Boeser this offseason. The 29-year-old winger is capable of making a big impact when playing at his best, as evidenced by his 40 goals and 73 points during the 2023-24 season. The two-time All-Star has also scored at least 22 goals in seven out of his 10 NHL seasons, so he would be a good pickup for a team that needs more scoring.

Canucks’ Jake DeBrusk Is Another Winger Who Could Be on the Move

Jake DeBrusk is another Canucks winger who has a good chance of being moved this summer. The skilled winger wants to play for a contender, and the Canucks are far from that. Due to this, DeBrusk is standing out as a prime trade candidate for the Canucks. This is especially so when noting that this year’s free agency class is weak when it comes to forwards.

DeBrusk would have the potential to be a good pickup for a contender looking to boost their middle six. The veteran forward has scored at least 23 goals in four out of his last five seasons, so he would undoubtedly provide a contender with some always-needed secondary scoring if acquired.

Canucks Are Looking to Move on From Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson is another Canucks forward who has been a popular name in trade chatter. Sportsnet’s Thomas Drance also reported that the Canucks are “motivated to move” Pettersson but also that a trade is not imminent yet.

Pettersson’s expensive contract is what has made finding a trade partner challenging for the Canucks. Yet, if a team believes that he can turn his career around, we could very well see him finally get moved this offseason. This year’s free agency class being weak at the center position could also benefit the Canucks when it comes to Pettersson’s trade market.

Pettersson appeared in 74 games this past season with Vancouver, where he recorded 15 goals and 51 points. While he is coming off a down campaign, he also had 89 points in 82 games in 2023-24 and 102 points in 80 games in 2022-23. This kind of past success makes him a fascinating trade target to watch.