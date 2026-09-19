Canucks Conspiracy Theory About Filip Hronek Is Hard to Ignore

An interesting conspiracy theory involving Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek has been making the rounds.

Multiple reports have surfaced, positing that the Canucks potentially had a deal in place to send the team’s top blueliner to the Boston Bruins for Liam Pettersson and two first-round picks, one in 2027 and the other in 2029.

The rumor has emerged from a preseason video called “Behind the B” in which the Bruins have gone about their preseason preparation. In one scene, Bruins GM Don Sweeney talks about the offseason moves the organization made. At around the 12:05 mark of the video, he sits down in front of a board that seems to have several trade options. One of them involves the package in question for Hronek.

Now, there is no discussion of the trade itself in the video. That’s why it’s unclear if it was a hypothetical discussion or an actual offer. The reality is that nothing is certain about the situation itself.

None of the established insiders have picked up on this rumor at this point. So, it lives within the domain of conspiracy theory.

But if it was an actual proposal, it likely didn’t get very far with the Canucks.

Filip Hronek Would Have Made Sense for Bruins

When looking at the deal at face value, it would have made a heck of a lot of sense for the Bruins. Boston needs another top-pairing blueliner, particularly one who could take the load off Charlie McAvoy.

While the Bruins have Hampus Lindholm, the team could definitely use someone like the Canucks’ defenseman to shore up their blue line. That much was evident in the effort they made to land Rasmus Andersson last season. The Bruins were believed to have the inside track on Andersson when the Calgary Flames moved him at last season’s NHL trade deadline.

However, Boston was adamant about having an extension in place. The Vegas Golden Knights, meanwhile, agreed to the deal without an extension in place. Andersson agreed to the deal to Vegas, and, well, end of story.

Rumored Deal Was Awful for Canucks

As for the Canucks, the deal would not have made any sense whatsoever. First of all, Filip Hronek has a full no-trade clause. And he has been clear about the fact that he does not want to leave Vancouver.

But let’s assume he would have been willing to go to Boston. The return would not have made any sense for the Canucks.

Let’s start with Liam Pettersson. The 19-year-old was a second-round choice in the 2025 NHL Draft. He remains unsigned and is currently in Sweden. He played just 19 games for the Vaxjo Lakers HC U20 in an injury-plagued 2025-26 season. Still, he put up five goals and 11 points. He’s the sort of mobile, two-way blueliner with size who could make an impact at the NHL level. However, he’s very much a question mark at this point.

As for the two first-round picks, well, those are really magic beans.

All told, the proposed package to the Canucks for Filip Hronek would not move the needle in any way. It’s the sort of trade idea that teams can make, but it seems more like a shot in the dark than anything else.

The conspiracy theory, nonetheless, does make for some fun discussion.